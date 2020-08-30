As the summer winds down and you're gearing up for fall, one way to celebrate the changing of the season is to use a new virtual background. Thanks to Zoom's fan-favorite feature, you have endless options you can use to swap out your real background with some pretty fall scenery. Here are 15 fall-themed Zoom backgrounds to get you ready for sweater weather.

Autumn is on the way, so next time you hop on a call with your best friend, you can hide the view of your couch with some fall color. Most of these backgrounds for Zoom are available from royalty-free image services and are downloadable with a simple click of a button. Once you've downloaded the photo of your choice, sign into Zoom, go to your settings by choosing the gear icon, and then click the Virtual Background tab. Upload the image with the plus (+) sign, and voila, you're ready to chat with your new virtual background. Here are 15 fall-themed Zoom backgrounds to get you prepared for the change of seasons.

1. Fall cottage background

If you want to feel like you're on a vacay in a cabin on the lake, surrounded by trees with orange and red leaves, this fall background for Zoom will make you feel so serene.

2. Tree-lined lane

This virtual background from Pixbay on Pexels features a tree-lined dirt road. The leaves showcase vibrant shades of red, dropping along the lane.

3. Autumn leaves

This fall photo will make you feel like you're playing in leaf piles. Featuring a close-up shot of red, purple, and yellow-tinged leaves, this background will give your calls a boost.

4. Pile of pumpkins

Nothing says October like pumpkins do, and you can get ready for the spooky szn with this background. This Zoom background places you among a stack of red, white, and green striped pumpkins with a soft, selective focus.

5. Apple season

Speak to your inner apple-lover with this fall-inspired shot. With a rustic white tabletop and five Honeycrisp apples in a neat row, this photo will make you want to go apple picking ASAP.

6. Fall pine cones

Trees drop leaves and pine cones in the fall, and during a walk outside, you may find any number of them. This background showcases a variety of natural fall items like pine cones, seeds, leaves, and fruits that look expertly arranged like a centerpiece.

7. Coffee and fall spice

This Zoom background from La Colombe Coffee celebrates its canned Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte and features a subtle nod to the sip alongside illustrated pumpkins, cinnamon sticks, and yellow leaves. You can download it here by right-clicking on it to save it to your desktop.

8. Fall picnic

You'll feel like you're on a picnic with this virtual background featuring a picnic basket set in a grassy spot, a plaid thermos, and sweet sugar-dusted cookies.

9. Spooky pumpkin

This fall background is perfect for when October hits. Featuring a skeleton-themed pumpkin with smoke coming from inside placed on top of a pile of logs, you'll feel ready for spooky season.

10. The Appalachians in the fall

The Appalachian Mountain Club released Zoom backgrounds on its blog. This photo showcases the beauty of the mountains with a view from Mt. Avalon in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest.

11. Illustrated autumn pattern

With a fun illustrated design, this Zoom background mixes pumpkins, leaves, acorns, and other fall foliage, including mushrooms. The background color is white and contrasts well with the shades of orange, brown, and red colors.

12. Fall view of the Dolomites of Italy

If outdoorsy hikes and picturesque locales are your perfect idea of a fall day, this snapshot of the Dolomites mountain range in northeastern Italy will have you feeling so tranquil. Enjoy a waterfront view of a farmhouse in the distance, orange-tinged treetops, and a blue-sky reflection on the lake.

13. Pumpkin centerpiece

This centerpiece features orange and white pumpkins, dried ornamental corn, and natural wood tones. Whether or not you're decorating your own space, you can use this virtual background to make your calls feel special.

14. Seasonal lake walk

Put your calls in the middle of this beautiful fall scenery from Lisle, Illinois. This fall backdrop features a river lined with golden-hued trees, a quaint bridge across the banks, and the reflection of orange and yellow leaves on the water.

15. Autumn Scrabble tiles

Celebrate the fall with a background that spells it out for you. Using Scrabble tiles reading "Autumn" on a wooden surface and a frame of dried fruits and leaves, this photo is subdued and simple, without losing the magic of the season.