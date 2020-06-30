The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which usually means getting out in the sun and downing hot dogs and hamburgers. But if you're not headed to a barbecue or beach picnic to celebrate this year, there are plenty of ways to stay entertained without leaving the house. For an at-home celebration, check out these 14 free virtual summer-themed games for Fourth of July.

If you're missing your annual fireworks-watching tradition, opt for a July 4-themed game that's packed with equal amounts of excitement. There are plenty of online single and multiplayer games available that'll transport you to your favorite holiday setting, whether it's at the beach or a barbecue. The best place to start is figuring out what type of game you'd like to play. Multiplayer games are ideal if you're looking for a virtual hangout with your pals. If you'd like more flexibility, there are games you can play alone at your own pace. From Badminton League to True Surf, check out these top summer picks that are available online at no cost.

1. 'Baseball 9'

Head to the ball field with Baseball 9. The fast-paced game is sure to keep you on your toes. You'll be able to recruit your own team, customize your players, and experience realistic gameplay with rules. As a single-player game with an offline mode available, you can easily decide when and where you want to play. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

2. 'Badminton League'

Challenge your friends or local sport fans in Badminton League. You can customize your character and level up your ability to do stronger smashes and jumps. The easy-to-control game has plenty of challenges for players. You can get the game from the App Store and Google Play.

3. 'Aquapark.io'

Cool down for the summer with Aquapark.io. Your goal is to be the first person to reach the end of the water slide. You'll bump into other players during the race as you make your way down the colorful slide. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

4. 'Word Snack - Picnic With Words'

It's time for a picnic with Word Snack. The game features plenty of hidden words, and you'll need to swipe the letters to form words and complete the puzzles. With no time limit, you can enjoy the game at your own pace in a stress-free manner. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

5. 'Boom Beach'

Boom Beach is perfect for thrill-seekers. It's an epic combat strategy game where players attack enemy bases to free enslaved islanders. Your goal is to unlock the secrets of the tropical paradise. You can play with millions of other players around the world and even create a special Task Force to join armies. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

6. 'True Surf'

True Surf features the world's best waves at your fingertips. You could instantly head to Australia, Fiji, or Hawaii to chase the perfect wave. You'll get to choose from six characters and build your reputation. If you're ready for the big leagues, you can compete against other players from around the world to see who's crowned champion. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

7. 'Fireworks'

The Fourth of July isn't complete without fireworks. This game features challenging puzzles to solve by touching the fireworks. With fun levels and animation, you'll aim to top your highest scores in Fireworks. The game is available from the App Store.

8. 'FIFA Soccer'

Show off your sports skills in FIFA Soccer. You have plenty of options to play, whether it's going head-to-head with your buddies, building your dream team, or joining a league. There are even more than 650 events you could play in. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

9. 'Ship Simulator and Boat Games'

If you love spending your summers by the sea, check out Ship Simulator and Boat Games. You'll be able to sail your ship across the world's most famous fishing ports, from Venice, Louisiana to the icy seas of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. You can go fishing for all your favorite species like the musky, walleye, blue fin tuna, mahi mahi, marlin, swordfish, and sailfish. The game is available from the App Store and Google Play.

10. 'Fishing Clash'

Fishing Clash is a free fishing game available from Google Play and the App Store. The game lets you take part in fishing events and tournaments, compete against your friends, and visit beautiful outdoor locations with rivers, lakes, or by the ocean.

11. 'Tennis Clash'

Sports lovers can get in on some virtual tennis with Tennis Clash. Join tennis matches in real-time, play with your friends in one-on-one games, and compete in tournaments. Tennis Clash is available from the App Store and Google Play.

12. 'Summer Game Heroes'

Available from Google Play and the App Store, Summer Game Heroes is like joining a virtual version of Summer Olympics. With a variety of sports like swimming, horseback riding, cycling, track, and archery, there isn't a shortage of fun sporting activities to play.

13. 'Idle Theme Park Tycoon'

Idle Theme Park Tycoon is a free tycoon game that lets you create and manage your very own virtual theme park. The game will start out with a small theme park, as you continue to raise money, build other attractions like roller coasters, a Ferris wheel, and log rides. You'll also market your park to get more visitors in, hire employees, and watch your park become famous. You can download the game from Google Play and the App Store.

14. 'Family Island — Farm game adventure'

If you're dreaming of somewhere tropical, this island-themed game is for you. In Family Island you'll get to explore an island landscape and help a stranded family build their own town. Activities include farming, cooking, and building. Download Family Island from Google Play and the App Store for free.