Even though I haven't been a student for quite a while now, I will never forget how challenging it was to transition into a new semester at school. Swapping free summer evenings for nights in the library was beyond daunting, and moving in can be straight-up hellacious. Luckily, popular home decor brand Pottery Barn just came out with a brand-new line of items, which are guaranteed to make the start of the new school year positively enchanting. So, if you want this fall semester to be more spell-binding than ever, these 10 items from Pottery Barn's Harry Potter line should definitely do the trick. You don't even need to be headed back to university to add some of these Potter-themed home goods to your pad.

Thanks to the new Harry Potter home line at Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen that dropped on Friday, Aug. 31, per Hello Giggles, you can begin this semester with Potter-themed dorm accessories to really get you motivated. TBH, sometimes I actually dreaded going back to school up until I'd go back-to-school shopping. With these mature (and seriously awesome) HP-themed additions to your dorm room this year, you'll feel magical, brave, and ready for yet another year at Hogwarts (or whichever wizarding school you got into, I suppose). In all honesty, you'll definitely outshine Malfoy with any one of these glorious back-to-school necessities, which also happen to be perfect for any design refresh this fall.

2 Enchanted Night Sky Sheet Set PB Teen Harry Potter Enchanted Night Sky Sheet Set, $33 – $149, PBteen Finding cute sheets for dorm Twin XL beds can be wicked hard, but I guess that's where the sorcery of PB Teen comes into play. These Enchanted Night Sky sheets sport gold owls and celestial stars, they're super soft, and they're also available in sizes for regular twin, full, queen, and king mattresses.

3 Luna Sentiment Pillow Cover PB Teen Luna Sentiment Pillow Cover, $36, PBteen Everyone's a little strange sometimes, and this velvety Luna Lovegood pillow is a solid reminder of that. It's super cozy and machine washable, so it's a definite must-have any for and all Ravenclaw-lovin' wizards.

4 Marauder's Map Towel Set PB Teen Marauder's Map Towel Set, $60, PBteen As long as you solemnly swear you're up to no good, these soft HP Towels embroidered with the bewitching Marauder's Map will keep you warm and dry — and they'll obviously keep all of that mischief managed.

5 Hedwig Beanbag Pottery Barn Kids Hedwig Beanbag, $279, Pottery Barn Kids Studying for the OWLs just got way more fun with this super soft Hedwig Beanbag. It's light enough to carry from place to place, or perfect for storing under your bed to use later.

6 House Crest Tumblers, Set Of 4 Pottery Barn House Crest Tumblers, Set Of 4, $48, Pottery Barn Regardless if you're a true blue Ravenclaw, a cunning Slytherin, a loyal Hufflepuff, or a brave Gryffindor, this glassware is irresistible for knocking back some Butterbeer in the dorm. The best part is that they're totally BPA free and dishwasher safe. TBH, these would make a great addition to any kitchen.

7 Golden Snitch Snackbowl Pottery Barn Golden Snitch Snack Bowl, $40, Pottery Barn Whether you're celebrating a hard week with friends, or if you're kicking back and Netflixing the day away, a Golden Snitch Snack Bowl caters to any and all munching needs. It may not fly on its own, but it'll definitely make any any dorm room just a little more enchanting.

8 Slytherin Adult Apron William-Sonoma Slytherin Adult Apron, $40, William-Sonoma If the extent of your college cooking does, in fact, go beyond frozen pizza and microwavable ramen, snag any one of the four Hogwarts house aprons. You'll whip up something positively spellbinding with one of these babies — I just know it.

9 Ravenclaw Backpack Pottery Barn Kids Ravenclaw Backpack, $63, Pottery Barn Kids Maybe you're trekking through the Forbidden Forest, or you're meeting with a few of your mates at The Three Broomsticks after class. Either way, you'll need a bag to lug all your books, potions, and Quidditch gear, and this'll definitely do the trick. This bewitching backpack comes in all four house themes, so pick your favorite and wear it proud.