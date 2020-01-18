Finding the perfect gift for Valentine's Day doesn't have to break your bank. Planning early can make the holiday a whole lot easier on yourself and your wallet. These 1-800-Flowers' Valentine's Days coupons for 2020 can save you up to 40% off of gifts for the ones you love.

Forget using a promo code, this year's coupon for 1-800-Flowers gives you an automatic discount on your order for up to 40% off on select floral arrangements, as well as some fun gift baskets that'll make Valentine's Day so special. To get in on the deal, go to the 1-800-Flowers' 40% off page and order one of the discounted gifts now through Sunday, Feb. 2. These discounts for early orders are set to disappear after the early shopping period, so don't wait too long.

Visit the sale page to see the discounts. The prices shown already include the coupon and the percentage of the mark down, so there's no guess work necessary. After you add an item to your cart, there's nothing left to do but check out and schedule a delivery date. Shipping charges with 1-800-Flowers start at a $5 minimum, but you can get free shipping offers if you buy multiple items or choose to join its Celebrations Passport program, which offers free shipping and service charges for a year.

These exclusive deals on products include a ton of different bouquet options, as well as a few other gift ideas. Items marked 40% off include speciality bouquets like the Two Dozen Assorted Roses for Romance starting at $29.99. You can get the same flowers with a red vase, a balloon, a teddy bear, and a box of Belgian chocolate truffles for just $47.39.

You can also get a bouquet of 30 tulips red and pink tulips for Valentine's Day for just $1 per stem:

Or gift a BFF some a nicely curated box of bath bombs that are 40% off:

You can score some 30% discounts on select items from 1-800-Flowers' Valentine's Day coupons and still save on cash. Some highlights of these sweet gifts include:

Products that will last longer than flowers include some gift baskets, like the True Love Valentine Gift Basket:

Other fun baskets to gift to your loved ones include the Wild About You Valentine Sweets Tower set, Love is Sweet Succulents set, and the Simply Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket.

Finding Valentine's gifts for your SO and loved ones doesn't have to be difficult, especially thanks to this can't-miss coupon. You don't even need a promo code to get early discounts on these Valentine's Day gifts from 1-800-Flowers, so there's no hassle and more time to plan out that special day.