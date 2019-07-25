Ten years ago, Zombieland brought a fresh and unexpected sense of humor to the zombie apocalypse, and now the makeshift family of zombie killing survivors are back to do it again. Fans have waited years for a first glimpse at Zombieland: Double Tap, and now the Zombieland 2 trailer has finally arrived, confirming that the new follow-up will be just as free-wheeling and action-packed as the beloved 2009 original.

At the end of Zombieland, Columbus (played by Jesse Eisenberg) finally finds himself a family within a group of rugged, ragtag zombie killers: the enthusiastic Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), the sarcastic and wary Wichita (Emma Stone), and Wichita's kid sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). The newly released Zombieland: Double Tap trailer confirms that the new film will dive into this newly formed family dynamic even more, including the developing relationship between Columbus and Wichita following their kiss at the end of the first movie. Then again, their family dynamic may already be very well established by now, since the second film may mirror real time by being set a decade after the events of the first film, as denoted by the grown-up Little Rock telling Tallahassee to stop calling her a little girl.

The new trailer also introduces a very luxurious new home for the group: the White House. Although it does not seem as though they will be staying in America's capital for too long, as the synopsis teases that they will be heading to the heartland to face off against an evolved species of zombies that will be much harder to defeat than the undead attackers that they are used to killing. Oh, and they will also meet a whole host of new human survivors. Check out the full Zombieland: Double Tap trailer below:

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

The trailer gives fans a first look at all the new characters being introduced in the upcoming sequel. First, we meet Madison, played by Zoey Deutch, who appears to fulfill a ditzy blonde stereotype and joins the group after Columbus runs into her at a candle shop.

Avan Jogia's character of Berkeley seems to be an integral part of the main plot of the movie, as Little Rock goes missing from the group to ride off with him. We see him hold up a massive bag of weed and he makes an immediate enemy of Tallahassee, who refers to him as a hippie.

But Tallahassee may have met his match in Nevada, Rosario Dawson's mysterious new character whom we see point a gun at him. Speaking of meeting his match, Tallahassee and Columbus both quite literally meet their matches at the end of the trailer, as Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch roll up to the White House and are revealed to be basically mirror images of the two male leads.

Not featured in the trailer are Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, who will be appearing as fictionalized versions of themselves in the new movie. Murray will be reprising his role from the first movie, and Aykroyd is joining the franchise for the first time.

Zombieland: Double Tap will hit theaters on Oct. 18.