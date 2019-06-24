The Worst Wedding Guests Who Cause Drama Are Typically From These 3 Zodiac Signs
By the time you get to your wedding day, all you want is for the ceremony itself to go smoothly. You want the caterers to show up on time, for your hair to behave, for the weather to hold up, and for your guests to at least be civil with one another. Unfortunately, no matter how discerning you try to be about the guest list, there are a few zodiac signs who always prevail when it comes to causing a ruckus. If you're worried about the worst wedding guests who cause drama, know that it's not always about specific beef between friends and family. Sometimes, disaster could be written in the stars.
And you might not realize it. But stop and think about your chaotic maid of honor, cousin with a prickly sense of humor, or uncle who never lets sh*t go. Ask yourself, "What are their signs again?"
If you have invited (or are planning on inviting) a guest born under one of the following signs, don't fret. I'm not saying boot your best friend from your wedding party, or that your sister's girlfriend should be barred from attending. All I'm saying is to take another careful look at those seating arrangements you and your soon-to-be-spouse drew up. Here are three zodiac signs are most likely to cause drama at a wedding.
Aries (Mar. 21 — Apr. 19)
Being a quintessential fire sign, Aries come with the heat — and social gatherings, including weddings, are no exception. An Aries will be the first one to tear it up on the dance floor at the reception. They will also be the first guest to get in another's face about why exactly each of their political views is wrong. If you've got an Aries on the roster, it's important to make sure those flames spread in the right direction.
Preferable table buddies: Sagittarius and Libra wedding guests would be ideal for an Aries' table. Both Sags and Libras would match an Aries' fire not with more drama, but with enthusiasm about their favorite hobbies and passion behind their TV show plot predictions.
Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)
Leos are a mixed bag. One on hand, Leos are the life of the party. Bold, charismatic, and charming, they'll draw crowds with their indulgent storytelling and jovial sense of humor. But when crossed? Oh, boy. Just about any slight can spark up a Leo's temper, from rolling your eyes during their (obviously) tall tale, to shading the new job they're excited to spill about, to actually spilling red wine on their immaculate 'fit.
Preferable table buddies: Seat Leos next to Libras and Capricorns. Peace-loving Libras will probs steer Leos into talking about fashion or their blossoming love lives if they sense a Leo guest getting irritated. Capricorns and Leos can have a candid convo about work-life balance and the art of getting promotions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)
Scorpios have a reputation for being "dark." It's both "dark" as in dark, sexy, and mysterious, as well as dark, mistrustful, and misanthropic. That being said, a good wedding experience for a Scorpio will depend on a few things. Mainly, it's going to hinge on whether they've received enough compliments on meticulously put-together outfit and how fast the courses are coming out to stave off hanger. An irritable Scorpio is 100% liable to start a fight if the vibe of the wedding day/night is off.
Preferable table buddies: Put your Taurean and Piscean friends next to your Scorpio guest. A Taurus' tendency to stick their guns will impress a Scorpio. And a Pisces' penchant for deep thinking will keep a Scorpio intellectually stimulated.
The main takeaway from this is no, your wedding won't be doomed just because you've got Aries, Leos, and Scorpios in the mix. It just means there's extra astrological potential for conflict. Be sure to seat these three signs with ones who can reign in their fight-or-flight response and bring out their better nature. Oh, and just maybe keep those three away from the open bar.