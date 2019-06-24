By the time you get to your wedding day, all you want is for the ceremony itself to go smoothly. You want the caterers to show up on time, for your hair to behave, for the weather to hold up, and for your guests to at least be civil with one another. Unfortunately, no matter how discerning you try to be about the guest list, there are a few zodiac signs who always prevail when it comes to causing a ruckus. If you're worried about the worst wedding guests who cause drama, know that it's not always about specific beef between friends and family. Sometimes, disaster could be written in the stars.

And you might not realize it. But stop and think about your chaotic maid of honor, cousin with a prickly sense of humor, or uncle who never lets sh*t go. Ask yourself, "What are their signs again?"

If you have invited (or are planning on inviting) a guest born under one of the following signs, don't fret. I'm not saying boot your best friend from your wedding party, or that your sister's girlfriend should be barred from attending. All I'm saying is to take another careful look at those seating arrangements you and your soon-to-be-spouse drew up. Here are three zodiac signs are most likely to cause drama at a wedding.

Aries (Mar. 21 — Apr. 19) Addictive Creatives / Stocksy Being a quintessential fire sign, Aries come with the heat — and social gatherings, including weddings, are no exception. An Aries will be the first one to tear it up on the dance floor at the reception. They will also be the first guest to get in another's face about why exactly each of their political views is wrong. If you've got an Aries on the roster, it's important to make sure those flames spread in the right direction. Preferable table buddies: Sagittarius and Libra wedding guests would be ideal for an Aries' table. Both Sags and Libras would match an Aries' fire not with more drama, but with enthusiasm about their favorite hobbies and passion behind their TV show plot predictions.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leah Flores / Stocksy Leos are a mixed bag. One on hand, Leos are the life of the party. Bold, charismatic, and charming, they'll draw crowds with their indulgent storytelling and jovial sense of humor. But when crossed? Oh, boy. Just about any slight can spark up a Leo's temper, from rolling your eyes during their (obviously) tall tale, to shading the new job they're excited to spill about, to actually spilling red wine on their immaculate 'fit. Preferable table buddies: Seat Leos next to Libras and Capricorns. Peace-loving Libras will probs steer Leos into talking about fashion or their blossoming love lives if they sense a Leo guest getting irritated. Capricorns and Leos can have a candid convo about work-life balance and the art of getting promotions.