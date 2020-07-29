Just because he's a future king doesn't mean he's the best gift giver. In fact, the worst gift Prince William got Kate Middleton might take the cake for the most random present ever. During a July 29 appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live's That Peter Crouch podcast, William admitted he once got Kate a pair of binoculars when they were first dating. Yes, you read that correctly. Binoculars. “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once,” he admitted. “She’s never let me forget that.”

If you're thinking that maybe there was some sort of special meaning behind the present that would make the gift more personal or sentimental, think again. He didn't get the binoculars because Kate is some sort of avid bird watcher or something. William just, like, thought they were super cool. “I wrapped them. They were really nice,” he shared. “I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

Kate was, um, not impressed. “She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well,” William continued. “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

I don't know either, William. I really don't.

Now, to be fair to William, he's definitely upped his gift-giving game since their early college dating days.

Like, for example, how about the fact that he proposed to Kate back in 2010 with none other than the sapphire ring his father Prince Charles proposed to his mother Princess Diana with? Oh, then for their third wedding anniversary in 2014, according to Shape, William reportedly gifted Kate a super fancy Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, which he apparently had adorned with sapphire stones to match her engagement ring. Just when you thought the gift couldn't get any sweeter or more sentimental, PopSugar noted that Cartier watches were apparently a special thing William bonded over with his mom — Diana reportedly regularly wore one her father John Spencer gave her and she reportedly carried on the tradition by gifting William an engraved one for one of his birthdays.

So, yes. He missed the mark on the binoculars. But things seem to have drastically improved since then.