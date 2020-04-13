The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 6 Promo Teases Dolores & Maeve’s First Meeting

From the Westworld's first season, Maeve, the worldly brothel owner, and Dolores, the innocent farm girl, have been opposite ends of the spectrum. And yet, the path both have walked since the revolution has not been what one might have expected. Dolores has become a lone wolf, out to punish those who have wronged her. Maeve, meanwhile, has leaned into "found family," looking to save those she cares about rather than focus on revenge. It was inevitable the two would eventually meet and debate these philosophies. The Westworld Season 3, Episode 6 promo promises the first of these is just around the corner. Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

The return of Maeve is a welcome one, as the character has only appeared in even-numbers episodes so far, save a single post-credits scene in the premiere. But there were a lot of questions at the end of Episode 4. The last shot of Maeve showed her dead, slain by a Dolores-controlled host replica of her friend Musashi. Fans have wondered how the show was planning to bring her back from the dead.

But for fans who want answers, Episode 6, "Decoherence," may only add to the confusion, as Maeve seems to have returned to War World once more.

HBO on YouTube

As for the synopsis, as usual, it's not exactly helpful.

Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?

For those who ascribe to this season's "Two Worlds" theory, the trailer for Episode 6 seems like one long confirmation Maeve was never in the real world, but the mirror one created by Rehoboam. And now she's back in the virtual version of Delos' parks, the one populated by a giant collection of stolen host-control units.

Moreover, it seems like Dolores has suddenly become one of those hosts Serac has trapped in his recreation of the park. One might argue that doesn't add up, as fans saw Dolores and Caleb escape at the end of Episode 5. But fans should remember, that's Dolores Prime who escaped. There are three more of her: Charlotte, Musashi, and the now-deceased Connells.

The question is which Dolores Maeve is talking to in the virtual park. The best guess from fans is that it will be Connells since his marble could be extracted from the rubble. (It would also explain the rakish change in personality of the Dolores Maeve sees in front of her.) But it could also be Dolores Prime, as other scenes in the trailer hint that her and Caleb's escape will not be for long. Could Serac have both hosts in his collection now?