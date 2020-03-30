Season 3 of Westworld has looked and felt radically different from the first two so far. From a storytelling perspective, there's a good reason for this. Dolores and Bernard have left the park with a handful of other unknown hosts. But it's also keeping up with the times. With 18 months between each season, the prestige TV landscape has altered under the show's feet, with fewer episodes a season. To that end, Westworld Season 3 is only eight episodes instead of 10. Therefore, the Westworld Season 3, Episode 4 promo is for the midpoint of the series. Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

When one realizes the season is already nearly half over, some of the character absences become glaring, such as William, the Man In Black. Ed Harris' character has been a primary figure on the show for two seasons, and the sudden abandonment of the head of Delos for the head of Incite has left fans scratching their heads.

On the one hand, William's neglect of his duties to the company has been a running theme, and his refusal to attend board meetings tracks. But without him, the show is missing a chance for viewers to get to see William without his "Man In Black" persona. Moreover, it's left fans with questions as to where he is.

But it seems Episode 4, "The Mother of Exiles," will finally bring him back, just in time for Dolores' plans to get underway.

HBO on YouTube

The synopsis for Episode 4 follows the same approach as the first three, with a line that seems less a plot point and more a dystopian platitude.

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

It's a worrying statement, considering the highlight of Episode 3's "The Absence of Field" was Caleb learning the truth about his life. Rehoboam has already decided what his life will be and made dictates forcing him into a lonely and sad existence. It declared he should not be allowed close friendships, marriage and relationships are not recommended, and children are verboten.

It's a hard truth for anyone to face, and one that's driven Caleb to join with Dolores on her revolution. But becoming a freedom fighter in this world may not set Caleb free.

Caleb's not the only one who's had to face truths recently either. William also had to accept that those who call him a monster are right. He drove his wife to suicide, and he's killed his only child. That's a truth that won't set anyone free.

Will Caleb and William find themselves on the same paths in Episode 4? Will the two human men Dolores has formed bonds find themselves face to face, both trapped in realities they can't change?