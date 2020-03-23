The 'Westworld' Season 3, Episode 3 Promo Promises Dolores' Revolution

Westworld spent all of Season 3, Episode 2 inside the Delos park, either focusing on Bernard in the real park or Maeve in a virtual recreation of one. That left fans in the lurch when it comes to events outside in the real world. Last viewers saw, Dolores was bleeding out in a tunnel, collapsed in Caleb's arms. This coming week's Westworld Season 3, Episode 3 promo promises that the show will turn back to that cliffhanger, picking up with Dolores on her way to get help. Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

It took the entire premiere episode, but Caleb and Dolores finally met at the end of the hour. Caleb, as far as fans know, is a human living on the real-world version of a "modest little loop," a working-class stiff in the technologically advanced world. Dolores, meanwhile, has come right out of the gate and into upper-class society, working her way into the toniest of buildings, the highest end of parties, and the richest of boyfriends.

The two of them are opposites in every way, both in Dolores' cover story and in real life. But as the trailer for this week suggests, they discover they have way more in common than you might think.

This week's episode is entitled "The Absence of Field." The synopsis reads like something out of a self-help book.

Some do not like what they see in the mirror but shouldn't blame the mirror.

The real question for Episode 3 is if the series intends to keep this split storyline going with one hour for Dolores and one for Maeve. This week's trailer suggests that we're back in Dolores' world only. Maeve is nowhere to been seen, and the only other character who the clip focuses on is Charlotte.

Speaking of Charlotte, fans are asking who is inside the host's body. When Dolores escaped the park, it was her driving the bus, as it were. But with Dolores now back in her own body, the Charlotte host must be inhabited by someone else. Fans have theories (Teddy, Clementine Pennyfeather), but so far, no answers. Viewers hope this week will bring clarity as to who is running Delos in these difficult times. Who did Dolores trust enough to give this vital role to? Can they handle the pressure of furthering the revolution?

Or will Dolores have to step in and take control?