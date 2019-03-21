Do you like fast food and free stuff? Well, you're in luck because this spring, Wendy's is offering both. The Wendy's Take Your Shot Instant Win game could score you a trip to Atlanta — and all you have to do to enter is buy a drink.

Yep, the game began on March, 11, 2019, and Wendy's customers can enter the sweepstakes by buying any large drink at U.S. locations. Simply peel down the tab on the cup that says "take your shot" for your chance to win. Four lucky people will win a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for the NCAA Final Four in 2020, tentatively scheduled for April 4 and April 6, 2020. The winning trips will include round-trip coach air transportation for you and a plus-one, four nights at an Atlanta hotel, two tickets to the semi-final games, two tickets to a Final Four game, and $500 for "spending money and local transportation; and travel agent services," per official sweepstakes rules. The approximate retail value of the trip is $7,500 which, considering that the price of entry is less than $5, is pretty incredible.

Don't worry, though, if a trip to Atlanta isn't in the cards for you there are plenty of other freebies you could win when you buy a large drink at Wendy's, like a Dave’s Single burger, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Baconator Fries, 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets, a small Frosty, a large drink (for another chance to win), or a $5 Wendy’s app credit.

The Wendy's Take Your Shot Instant Win game is open until April 7 to residents of the 50 United States or D.C. who are 13 years of age or older.

Buying a large drink isn't the only way to enter the sweepstakes. Atlanta-trip hopefuls can enter for free by hand printing their name, street address, phone numbers, email address, and date of birth on a 3-inch by 5-inch piece of paper along with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Free entries can be sent to the address listed in the official sweepstakes rules: Wendy’s Take Your Shot Instant Win - Free Sticker, c/o HelloWorld, Inc., P.O. Box 5021, Department 839258, Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5021. Entries are limited to one per customer, and it must be postmarked by April 8, 2019.

In a press release, Kurt Kane, Wendy's executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer, encouraged Wendy's fans to get in on March Madness with Wendy's because "with plenty of prizes and promotions," the fast food chain plans to keep "fans fueled all tournament long."

Not sure what to use to fill up your large Wendy's cup (or cups because, let's be real, I'm entering more than once)? Wendy's is the exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle launch partner for a unique new flavor during March Madness — Orange Vanilla Coke, plus Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar. According to Food & Wine, Orange Vanilla coke tastes like a creamsicle so if you try it, it'll be like filling up your cup with soda and dessert at the same time. Other Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors include: lemon, lime, orange, vanilla, raspberry, cherry, and cherry vanilla.

While the Take Your Shot Instant Win game offers Wendy's-goers a chance to win freebies, there's also a way to score some free Wendy's food without any chance involved at all. Wendy's and Doordash has teamed up to bring customers a free $5 Biggie Bag, which include a Bacon Double Stack made with two fresh beef patties, Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions; a four-piece nuggets, a small fry, and a small drink, until March 24. Just use promo code "FREEBIGGIEBAG" when checking out from DoorDash.

At Wendy's, you can always expect freebies whether you're testing your luck at a sweepstakes or ordering a meal to your front door.