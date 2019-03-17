What's better than free food? Very few things, if you ask me, but free food delivered straight to your door may be one of those things. Wendy's and DoorDash's free $5 Biggie Bag deal is here to make all your free food dreams come true without even leaving the house.

Wendy's and DoorDash have teamed up to offer a free meal deal to customers who order food through the on-demand delivery service. According to the Wendy's website, Wendy's customers can get a free $5 Biggie Bag, which comes with a Bacon Double Stack made with two fresh beef patties, Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions; a four-piece nuggets, a small fry, and a small drink. When ordering through DoorDash, customers can also select as choice of sauce like S'Awesome Sauce, Creamy Sriracha, or Buttermilk Ranch.

To secure the offer, just use promo code "FREEBIGGIEBAG" when checking out from DoorDash. It's seriously that simple. Plus there are no delivery fees on orders over $10, so treat yourself, your friends, or your co-workers to even more Wendy's. But make sure to cash in while you can, because the offer ends March 24, 2019 and is only redeemable once per account.

Plus, once the offer is up, you can still enjoy all that $5 Biggie Bag goodness for just five bucks.

That's not the only deal going on at Wendy's right now. For a limited time at participating Wendy's locations, customers can add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to any purchase for just $1. All you have to do is buy something from Wendy's and log in to your Wendy's account or app to redeem the $1 promotion. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, which is typically priced around $2, is made with a beef patty, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. A single dollar has never been so delicious.

If you want to try your hand at a bigger prize than the Biggie Bag or a $1 Jr. Bacon Burger, Wendy's customers also have a chance to win a trip to the 2020 NCAA Men's Final Four. Just buy a large drink and open up the peel-down tab labeled "take your shot" to win the trip, a $5 Wendy's app credit, or other prizes and offers.

Wendy's and Doordash have partnered up to give customers freebies before. Back in January, the fast food chain and food delivery service offered customers a free Baconator with a $10 purchase, an offer Wendy's teased on Twitter with a tweet that said "Heard y'all like bacon" (I do, Wendy's, thank you very much). Last year, the companies teamed up to offer free delivery on Wendy's food from August until late November on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Even without Doordash partnerships, Wendy's is no stranger to giving its fans freebies or discounted treats like 50 cent Frosties or free crispy, cheesy Baconator Fries.

Not only is Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag free with the Doordash promo code, but it also offers a diverse selection of food to satisfy any and all fast food cravings you might be experiencing. So what are you waiting for?