First Pusha T and Kanye, and now The Weeknd? It seems like everybody in the rap world has a bone to pick with Drake these days. If you're out of the loop, let's give you a quick refresher. Back in May 2018, rapper Pusha T released a song called "The Story Of Adidon," which suggested Drake was hiding a secret child. Many felt that Kanye West was the one who spilled the gossip to Pusha, though he's vehemently denied the rumors. Drake has sense seemingly confirmed he has a son named Adonis through lyrics on his Scorpion album (and by posting what I can only describe as proud-dad pictures of Adonis' finger paintings on Instagram). Now, The Weeknd shaded Drake on "Lost In The Fire" — his newest track — and fans are taking note.

Here's what went down: The Weeknd just released his track with DJ Gesaffelstein, and some fans who paid very close attention to the lyrics seem to think the Drake drama is woven into the song.

The line that everyone has eyes on goes like this:

And I just want a baby with the right one (I just want a baby with the right) / 'Cause I could never be the one to hide one (I could never be the one to hide)

Naturally, fans assumed that this line had to be about Drake, and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

I mean, *maybe* it's all just one big coincidence? But if we're trying to keep it real, probably not.

The line definitely seems pointed towards Drake, who reportedly welcomed a son in October 2017, but kept it hidden from the media until Scorpion debuted in June 2018. Rapper Pusha T first accused Drake of "hiding" a child on his diss track, "The Story of Adidon," with lyrics that go:

Sophie knows better as your baby mother, Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her, A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap, We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts, You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, Deadbeat mothaf*cka playin' border patrol, ooh, Adonis is your son, And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real, Love that baby, respect that girl, Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world

Then, Drake responded through his own music, and on his song "Emotionless," he rapped:

I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world, I was hidin' the world from my kid

If The Weeknd did, in fact, mean to diss Drake, this means that the two aren't as close as they've been in the past. Both the Canadian musicians have collaborated with each other on music in the past, but back in 2017, there was some ~drama~ after rumors flew that Bella Hadid, The Weeknd's then ex-girlfriend (and now current girlfriend), was seeing Drake.

C'mon, guys. Can't we just have all of this be water under the bridge? Hopefully, these two can sort out their differences for two reasons. The first being that I don't like seeing anyone feuding. The second? I'd really love to see another album like Take Care in our future.

I don't even care if it's selfish. I said what I said.