If you've been following along with Trump's second impeachment trial, you probably could have guessed how the whole Senate spectacle would turn out — but that doesn't mean it's not still a big deal. On Saturday, Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate of all charges for the second time. Here's how the vote in Trump's second impeachment trial shook out, since it was a pretty close call.

Trump was not convicted by a 57-43 vote in the Senate on Feb. 13, concluding a five-day impeachment trial. In total, seven Republicans voted with 50 Democrats to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, marking a historic record for bipartisan support in impeachment history. However, the final count was still short of the two-thirds majority of 67 votes needed to convict the former president of the offense.

The seven Republican senators that found Trump guilty were Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowksi of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Mitt Romney of Utah. Romney was the only Republican senator that found Trump guilty during the first impeachment trial in 2020.

Trump's acquittal comes a little over a month after the chaotic and deadly events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, during which a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building to try and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — or rather, as Trump and his supporters put it during his "Save America" rally on that same day, to "stop the steal."

"If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," Trump said at the rally, later repeating his unsubstantiated election fraud claims. The White House did not previously respond to Elite Daily’s request for comment on Trump’s role in inciting the riot.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Lawmakers in Congress characterized the Capitol attack as a siege attempt, and on Jan. 13, the House impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" against the U.S. government, per the article of impeachment.

Now that Trump has been acquitted, he remains eligible to run for public office in the future, meaning the U.S. might see a Trump 2024 campaign in the near future. Is the country ready for round two of a Trump term? Honestly, it doesn't seem like America was ready the first time.