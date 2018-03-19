The Videos Of JAY-Z Trying To Stop Blue Ivy From Bidding On Art Are So, So Hilarious
While all of us were spending this past Sunday hungover AF and regretting all of the money we spent and decisions we made this St. Patrick's Day, Blue Ivy Carter was busy collecting priceless works of art. You know, as 6-year-olds do. Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter attended Tina Knowles Lawson's Wearable Art Gala on Sunday, March 18, and Blue spent part of the night bidding $19K on art. Yes, you read that right. Six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter bid $19K on art this weekend, the whole thing was documented on Twitter, and the videos of JAY-Z trying to stop Blue Ivy from bidding on art have me weak.
In the videos, Blue raises her paddle just about every time auctioneer Star Jones asks for bids. JAY-Z steps in to jokingly try to get the paddle out of her hands so she can't bid anymore, but she's basically like, "LOL, Dad. We both know I can afford this." It's honestly the greatest thing I've seen in days, and yesterday I saw a man carrying a puppy in a baby carrier.
Blue Ivy Carter was in a bidding war with Tyler Perry over a painting of Sidney Poitier, and that's a sentence I never expected to write.
JAY-Z had to literally hold Blue back from bidding any more money.
People on Twitter can't handle the fact that Blue bid $19K on art.
The first Wearable Art Gala is Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson's fundraiser for the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater. The gala was held in Los Angeles, and Beyoncé was one of the nights honorees, along with JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy rolled up to the Wearable Art Gala in matching gold outfits because of course.
Beyoncé and her mother-in-law were given an award for their humanitarian work, and Bey's speech about charity had Twitter sobbing.
She said,
Bey also talked about her mother and it's making me sob all over my keyboard. She gushed,
Michelle Obama also recorded a video message dedicated to Beyoncé that was played when Bey was given her award, and you can bet your ass I am very emotional right now!!
Obama said,
I'M DONE. Blue Ivy bidding on art and Beyoncé being given all the awards is too much for me to handle on this Monday.