Who says members of the royal family can’t let loose? Not Prince Harry, that’s for sure. The Duke of Sussex broke into song while he and his wife Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London. The event, which took place on March 11, celebrates the diverse community of Canadians living in the United Kingdom. Well, Harry was certainly in a celebratory mood because he sang a few lines from a famous film! The video of Prince Harry singing a Sound of Music song will definitely make you smile!

The video, which was recorded and shared by ITV News Royal producer Lizzie Robinson, shows Harry and Meghan parting ways with the group they’re visiting. You can see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shaking hands and saying their goodbyes. Then, at the tail-end of the video, you can see Harry wave to a group that’s not in frame and hear him sing “So Long, Farewell” from The Sound of Music. He actually sings it rather quietly, so only the people in the room can really hear it, but if you turn your volume up while watching the video, you can hear it, too!

You can check out the adorable video of Harry singing down below:

According to a tweet from Robinson, Harry and Meghan were at the event to meet young Canadians.

“Harry and Meghan were at Canada House to meet young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, business and academia,” Robinson tweeted. “They wanted to hear about their experiences as expats and about opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.”

Robinson also shared multiple videos of the royal couple as they visited with all the people involved in the event. In one video, Harry and Meghan were presented with gifts for their baby. One such gift was a royal baby gift box, which included a onesie, among other things. You can watch the video below:

Harry and Meghan also helped some young kids make maple taffy, which is a traditional Canadian treat, according to Robinson. Have a look:

All in all, it looks like Harry and Meghan had a great time at this event. No wonder Harry was in the mood to sing! This wasn’t the first time Harry has been heard singing in recent months, though. Back in August 2018, while attending a performance of Hamilton, Harry actually sang a tiny bit of “You’ll Be Back” while appearing on stage before a crowd.

Watch Harry sing a song from Hamilton:

Overall, it seems like Harry is one happy guy! And why shouldn’t he be? He’s married to the love of his life and he’s about to be a first-time dad, after all! Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child reportedly in April 2019, so their whole lives are about to change big time. So, I say Harry (and Meghan, too!) certainly deserves to be happy and sing as much as he wants at this stage. Keep the songs coming, Harry!