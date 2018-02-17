Game of Thrones fans got a surprise during the Men's Single Free Skating portion of the Olympics in PyeongChang. Why? Because one of the skaters performed to music straight from the show. A German figure skater got into character before hitting the ice, and the video of Paul Fentz's Game of Thrones skate is definitely worth watching (especially if you're a fan).

Fentz skated to music from the popular show on Saturday, Feb. 17 (Friday, Feb. 16 if you watched in the U.S.), and he definitely wasn't afraid to go all out. Mind you: I have limited Game of Thrones knowledge, but based off fans' reactions to the program, Fentz dressed up as Jaime Lannister — faux armor and all. The Berlin-native started his skate gracefully, with impressive jumps and regal motions. Toward the end of the skate, the music became fierce, and he ended with a powerful stance as the audience roared. Again, I don't watch Game of Thrones, but I can imagine that Fentz's performances had the same amount of suspense and intensity as the show. If you are a fan of the series, be sure to check out his iconic segment. You'll be proud, that's for sure.

NBC Olympics' Twitter account fittingly captioned a clip from Fentz's performance, "A Lannister always pays his debts."

As expected, Twitter went wild after his Game of Thrones-inspired free skate. While some people were excited to watch their favorite show make its way to the Olympics, others were just pumped about Fentz's unique song choice.

See? People were beyond excited about the majestic performance. However, he actually didn't earn first place from it (I know, bummer). Instead, Yuzuru Hanyu took home the gold for his individual free skate. This was especially impressive, because Hanyu also won the gold in men's figure skating in the Sochi Olympics. He's the first olympian to secure his gold in over six decades, and that's pretty dang impressive.

