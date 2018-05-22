As I’m sure you know by now, Nikki Bella and John Cena called off their highly anticipated wedding at the last minute. The two were slated to marry on May 5, 2018, but split up back in early April. Given that their split was so close to the wedding, the couple actually did end up having an engagement party. Luckily for fans of the couple, that party was filmed for their reality show Total Bellas. And the video of Nikki Bella’s engagement party will probably break your heart.

In the video, Bella walked viewers through how she was feeling about the party and about being married. She explained that she was super anxious and that it all seemed overwhelming for her. Here’s a look at what she said:

So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed. I honestly feel like I'm about to have an anxiety attack. There's just so much going on. I just feel like I'm on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I'm going to explode. It's just all too much for me.

Oh wow, it sounds as though Bella was getting cold feet just as wedding arrangement were starting to pick up speed. It’s heartbreaking, actually. Even more heartbreaking is how emotional Bella became at the idea of her loved ones not being around to attend the wedding:

I'm just feel emotional. This stuff makes me miss my pop-pop. I just wish he was here for it, you know? I think especially when it's stuff like this.

Aw, I really feel for her! It’s tough to do big, important things when your loved ones are no longer around.

While Bella and Cena did eventually call off their wedding to take a breather from each other, the two pro wrestlers are reportedly back together. In recent report from People, a source close the couple revealed that canceling the wedding was a “wake-up call”:

They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken.

People’s source also revealed that calling off the wedding wasn’t necessarily an end to the relationship:

This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.

Elite Daily reached out to both Bella and Cena’s reps for comment on that report, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

Additionally, Bella and Cena were actually spotted out together this past Saturday, May 19. It was the very first time they were seen together since their split in early April.

So, there’s hope for this couple yet. Actually, Bella told ET exclusively that she has hope for the future:

John is such an amazing man and he really is the love of my life. I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope. My biggest thing is I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy and, hopefully, that’s together. Maybe it’s not.

That’s such a touching and heartfelt sound bite from her! You can tell she really loves Cena. And you know what? He cares a whole lot about her, too.

While on the Today Show, Cena expressed his genuine love for Bella:

I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.

Here’s hoping they can make it work!