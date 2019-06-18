The simulation is truly glitching. Like, I can't believe I'm writing this, but Michelle Obama hit Harry Styles in the crotch. Yup, the former First Lady of the United States of America hit Harry Styles in the One D. OK, I'll escort myself out now. The hilarious moment happened on the Monday, June 17, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. In the episode, Corden rounded up some of the biggest stars from the U.S. and the U.K. for an all-star dodgeball match. Team USA was made up of Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, and Kate Hudson, while Team U.K. consisted of Corden, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts. With a lineup like that, you knew it was going to be interesting, to say the least. The video of Michelle Obama hitting Harry Styles in the crotch with a dodgeball was honestly the best moment.

The video clip started with Corden and Obama arguing about whether the U.S. or U.K. was better, which led them to put it to the test with a dodgeball match. Before the match kicked off, Melissa McCarthy suggested making it a shirts vs. skins event, and she even offered to help Styles "slip that top off." Sadly, that didn't happen, because once the match started, Team USA sported blue uniforms, while Team U.K. wore red. Each of the stars immediately started pelting each other with dodgeballs, which gave me war flashbacks of high school gym class. Ouch.

Team USA did great in the first match because they eliminated all the guys except for one: Harry Styles. This prompted the narrator to say, "Harry Styles gone solo all over again!" Wow, I don't know what hurt more, Michelle Obama hitting Styles in the crotch or that little comment. Maybe they were equally as painful because Obama did not go easy on Styles. What's funny is, Obama wasn't even aiming for Style's groin (obviously she wouldn't do that on purpose). The "Sign of the Times" singer tried to avoid getting hit by Obama's oncoming dodgeball by jumping in the air, but jumping actually put his groin right in the line of fire, and I honestly couldn't stop laughing. It was just too perfect.

Watch the moment around the 6:46 mark below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

The internet couldn't stop talking about Michelle Obama hitting Harry Styles in the crotch:

Even Liam Payne tweeted about it:

Styles just can't catch a break, can he? Four years ago, he also got hit in the crotch during another dodgeball match on The Late Late Show With James Corden. That time, Styles and Corden competed alongside One Direction's Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan (remember Corden's Angels?). It was totally hilarious, especially because it showed the whole moment go down in slow motion.

Watch Styles get hit once again around the 3:15 mark. (Sorry, Harry, but the public wants to see.)

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Yeah, that looked like it really hurt. Did you see Payne and Tomlinson's reactions? Priceless. With Styles getting hit in the crotch twice, maybe he should avoid dodgeball matches in the future and stick with singing. Just a suggestion.