It’s well-known that the Kardashians have friends in high places. They hang out with the best of the best in Hollywood. But what many don’t know is that they count actress Jennifer Lawrence among their closest friends. In fact, Lawrence made a surprise appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians via FaceTime recently and the clip of it happening is awesome. The video of Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick calling Jennifer Lawrence will definitely make you laugh.

The Sunday, May 5 episode of KUWTK saw Disick guiding Khloé during a painting session and then calling her mom Kris Jenner on FaceTime for her opinion on Khloé’s work. Much to Khloé and Disick’s surprise, it wasn’t Jenner who picked up but Jennifer Lawrence instead. And what ensued was pure comedy.

"Jennifer f**king Lawrence, that's who you're talking to!" Lawrence said, identifying herself for Disick, Khloé, and even Kourtney who showed up at one point in the video.

Apparently, Lawrence and Jenner were hanging out and sharing some good times with the kids called, so of course Lawrence had to answer the phone.

"Not that you're not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?" Disick responded, seemingly uninterested in talking to Lawrence. Not that he doesn’t like her, but he really needed Jenner’s opinion on the painting he and Khloé were working on.

"I am the new Kris," Lawrence joked before delving into a spot-on impression of Jenner. "I'm gonna be real, we wouldn't be having this much fun if you were all here. I love you all so much and you make me proud everyday. You're doing amazing, sweetie!"

You can check out the video of Jennifer Lawrence’s cameo on KUWTK down below:

In addition to featuring Lawrence in a very random cameo, Sunday’s episode of KUWTK also explored Kim Kardashian’s interest in pursuing law as a career.

"My goal… would be, in 10 years, to give up being Kim K to be focusing on this," she said during the episode. "To be an attorney."

Kim’s efforts to become a lawyer stem from seeing her dad work so hard at his profession while she was growing up.

“I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance. It would be really interesting to have his 'Robert Kardashian, Attorney at Law' plaque that I saw on his desk every day growing up and then to have mine right next to it,” Kim said.

While some have doubts that Kim can make her law dreams come true, she’s very much willing to put in the work saying, “I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

Well, it sounds like Kim is going to be busy, especially since she’s expecting her fourth child via surrogate pretty soon.

In any case, all the Kardashians seem very content with what they’re up to right now. Kim’s studying law, Khloé's trying to be a master painter, and everyone else has their affairs in order. So, the Kardashians are certainly following their dreams!