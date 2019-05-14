It’s not often that fans have the chance to get to know Jennifer Lopez’s kids. Sure, she shares photos and videos of them on Instagram, but usually they’re just doing normal kid stuff with their mom. In recent days, though, Lopez has been letting her twins, Max and Emme, share their personalities a bit more. One thing fans are learning about Max and Emme is that they’re incredibly smart and talented. Lopez recently shared a video of her daughter singing and the girl has an incredible voice! The video of Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme singing “If I Ain’t Got You” will definitely put a smile on your face.

For those of you who don’t know, Lopez now has her own YouTube channel and her 11-year-old twins are being featured quite prominently on it. In a video published on May 11, Lopez and her daughter Emme can be seen standing alongside a piano player and singing. Emme, in particular, delivers a pretty powerful performance of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” Everyone in the room is obviously moved by Emme’s talent as well as the power of her voice and Emme herself seems to really enjoy singing. And that’s not a surprise considering her mom is a singer and her dad Marc Anthony is also a vocal powerhouse. So, you could say that Emme inherited her vocal skills from her parents.

In any case, you can check out Lopez’s daughter singing her heart out down below:

While the rest of the video is dedicated to Lopez’s preparation for a live performance, Emme’s appearance in it was definitely the highlight. The same was true for both her and her brother when they interview Lopez for a video back in April 2019. In a video called Twin Talk: AMA with Emme and Max, the 11-year-old twins got a chance to ask their mom anything they wanted.

"I've been interviewed maybe ten thousand-million-bajillion times in my life, and I mostly get asked the same questions. So I decided that it would be fun if I let Emme and Max," Lopez explained at the start of the video.

During the interview, Max and Emme asked her all kind of questions like whether she got in trouble a lot as a kid.

"I used to get in trouble all the time," Lopez said, admitting that she would frequently "sneak out of the house.”

Lopez also opened up to her kids about what it’s like to be a mom.

"You cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you are a mom," she said. "I used to give my friends who have kids advice all the time, and they would look at me like I had three heads. And then, when I had you two, the minute I had you two, I literally apologized to all my friends."

The video is super sweet and it seems that Lopez’s relationship with her kids is even sweeter. You can check out the whole video below:

Jennifer Lopez on YouTube

All in all, Lopez seems like such a great mom and it’s clear she supports her kids 100% in everything they do, which is wonderful.