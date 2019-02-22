It’s no secret that Jenna Dewan is an incredibly talented dancer. The 38-year-old performer has been dancing since she was a kid, so it should come as no surprise that when she was tasked with dancing to a Latin-inspired song, she nailed it. So, what song did Dewan dance to? It was “Taki Taki” and she even filmed a video of it. The video of Jenna Dewan’s dance to Selena Gomez and Cardi B’s “Taki Taki” is hotter than you’d expect!

In the video, Dewan and Jade Chynoweth take on “Taki Taki” and put their own flair on the choreography. Just from watching the video, you can tell that Dewan and Chynoweth are super into the song and the choreography. Overall, the video definitely mimics the whole vibe of the original video, which you can watch here.

Dewan’s video was posted to herofficial YouTube channel. In the description, Dewan wrote, “I joined forces with our STEP UP: HIGH WATER star Jade Chynoweth for some awesome choreography by Kyle Hanagami. Don't forget to check out #StepUpSeries Season 2 on 3/20!”

So, this is all an effort to promote Step Up: High Water season two! If you don’t already know, Step Up: Highwater is a fictional drama that centers around dancers attending a performing arts school. Dewan is an executive producer on the show, which airs on YouTube. The cast includes Chynoweth, Ne-Yo, and Naya Rivera, so there are some familiar names associated with the project!

Sounds exciting, right? Trust me when I say that the video Dewan shared on YoutTube is even more exciting. Have a look at it down below:

Jenna Dewan on YouTube

I love how Dewan and Chynoweth are almost mirror images of each other. You can definitely tell they work well together. Both women are fantastic dancers and their moves are unreal in this video.

Dewan, in particular, works super hard on her craft. She actually uses dance for more than just expressing her creativity. She told Cosmopolitan in December 2018 that dancing helps her center herself when she’s feeling “out of touch” with her body.

"When I'm feeling out of touch with myself, especially with my sexuality, I dance," Dewan said. "I immediately drop back into my body, and I feel it’s where my sensuality lives. It’s kind of a carnal feeling when I dance."

And in a May 2018 interview with Vegas Magazine, Dewan explained that dancing has remained the one constant in her life when things around her were changing.

“During all of this change, around the age of 5 or 6, my mom put me in a community center for dance and I really liked it,” she said. “She would find a dance studio wherever we were because, funny enough, movement became my constant.”

So, dancing means the world to Dewan and every time she does a new routine, it seems like she shows everyone just how easy it is for music to move through her. It’s pretty amazing stuff. In any case, be sure to check out Step Up: High Water on Mar. 20!