The Jonas Brothers are back in full swing and that means all their old fans are coming out of the woodwork. One of those fans is model Hailey Baldwin, who recently admitted that the 13-year-old version of her was “shook” over the Jonas Brothers’ reunion. And Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, has a whole lot to say about that. the video of Hailey Baldwin admitting to Justin Bieber she was a Jonas Brothers fan is super cute!

It all started back on Feb. 28 when the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion after five years apart. The guys announced their new musical journey on Instagram and Baldwin commented saying, “Wow 13 year old me is very shook.” Her comment was picked up and reposted by Instagram account commentsbycelebs.

And now, just about two weeks later, it seems that Baldwin’s hubby picked up on the comment as well. In his latest Instagram Story, you can see Baldwin cowering and covering her face and admitting, in a rather embarrassed tone, that she was once a huge Jonas Brothers fan. In the video, you can hear Bieber exclaiming “What?!”

After being prompted a couple times, Baldwin finally says, “I was a Jonas Brothers fan. I’m sorry.” And then Bieber ends the exchange by tickling Baldwin relentlessly.

“JOE ITS [sic] MUTUAL,” Bieber captioned the video, likely in reference to the fact that Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner, once confessed to having a huge crush on Bieber. So, it definitely is mutual!

Bieber clearly finds a lot of humor in the fact that Baldwin was once devoted to the Jonas Brothers and barely even a Bieber fan when she was 13. That’s not to say she wasn’t a Bieber fan — she was! — but I think she probably wasn’t as fervently in love with Bieber as she was with those Jonas Brothers.

You can check out Bieber’s Instagram Story down below:

In an interview for the March 2019 issue of Vogue, Baldwin clarified that while she was a Bieber fan in her younger days, she was never a “crazed” fan.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” she explained. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

So, it sounds like she was a pretty casual fan, which makes sense, especially now that she and Bieber are married.

During their joint interview with Vogue, Bieber actually opened up about what it’s like to have Baldwin by his side, especially when he’s feeling vulnerable.

"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he said. "I've always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that...is my baby boo."

Obviously, there’s a lot of love between these two. And judging by Bieber’s IG story, there’s a lot of humor as well!