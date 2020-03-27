Celebrities are doing everything they can to help with relief efforts and boost morale during a global coronavirus pandemic. The virus has forced most people to stay indoors and stay 6 feet away from one another when outside, while medical professionals are on the front lines trying to save those who are infected, all the while risking their own lives. The royal children may not be able to help on the front lines, but they're doing what they can to lift spirits. You'll definitely smile while watching this video of George, Charlotte, and Louis thanking Coronavirus first responders.

On March 26, Kensington Palace tweeted a touching video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children clapping enthusiastically for medical personnel.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS," the account tweeted.

Following suit, Clarence House shared a similar post.

"Don’t forget to support #ClapForOurCarers as we show our appreciation for the incredible work being carried out by nurses, doctors, carers and those supporting communities across the UK in the fight against coronavirus. #ClapForCarers," they tweeted.

The virus actually hits close to home for the royals. Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus on March 25. At 71 years old, Prince Charles' age puts him in the high risk category when it comes to the virus, so the Palace made sure to address his health.

Clarence House released a statement on Prince Charles' condition on March 25, stating he was "displaying mild symptoms but otherwise ... in good health."

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested on Monday. She "does not have the virus," Clarence House confirmed.

They also confirmed Prince Charles is working from home now on. And for anyone worried about Queen Elizabeth II, she last saw Prince Charles on March 12, and as of March 25, A Palace spokesperson confirmed: “Her Majesty the queen remains in good health.” That's good news to hear.

For the sake of those sacrificing their time and risking health on the front lines, join me, George, Charlotte, and Louis in sending lots of well wishes to first responders around the world.

