Prince Charles Has Coronavirus & The Palace Is Addressing It Head-On

Just like everyone around the world, the royal family is also susceptible to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one member has, sadly, tested positive. It was confirmed on Wednesday, March 25, that Prince Charles has coronavirus and the Palace addressed the situation head-on. Clarence House shared a hopeful update on how Prince Charles is doing and revealed he and wife, Camilla, are self-isolating in Scotland.

Prince Charles has "been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health," the statement from Clarence House read, adding that the 71-year-old "has been working from home."

Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested on Monday with Prince Charles, but she "does not have the virus," Clarence House confirms.

The Palace concluded the statement:

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

Read Clarence House's full statement below:

Palace officials told The New York Times that Prince Charles had last seen his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, March 12. Doctors estimate the first day Prince Charles "could have been infectious with the virus" was the day after he saw The Queen, The New York Times added.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed: “Her Majesty the queen remains in good health.”

The royal family has been taking precautions just like the rest of the world during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. On March 20, Buckingham Palace indefinitely suspended the annual Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan raised awareness about emotional well-being during this challenging time in a statement posted to their Instagram page on March 21.

The Queen also shared:

Well wishes are being sent to Prince Charles for a quick and full recovery from royal fans all around the world.

