With BTS merchandise and memorabilia covering every surface imaginable, the House of BTS pop-up shop is the BTS paradise you always dreamed of. The store is like something straight out of the group's "Boy With Luv" music video because of its pretty, light-pink aesthetic. Every corner of the pop-up shop is worthy of an Instagram post, so it's no wonder BTS had to visit the shop themselves. The video of BTS visiting House of BTS will make you want to hop on the next flight to Korea.

The House of BTS pop-up shop opened in Gangnam, Seoul, on Oct. 18 and will be there through Jan. 5, according to a press release. Big Hit promised the pop-up shop would provide unique shopping experience for ARMYs, because apart from taking inspiration from BTS' "Boy With Luv" music video, it also has sections inspired by the group's other music videos, like "Mic Drop" and "DNA." And, boy did House of BTS deliver!

On Friday, Nov. 8, Big Hit shared a new Bangtan Bomb in which BTS gave fans a tour of House of BTS while experiencing it for the first time themselves during their Oct. 23 visit. In the video, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook marveled over all the epic BTS merch, like pink "Boy With Luv" jackets, BTS notebooks, and "Mic Drop" T-shirts — but especially the oh-so-adorable statues mimicking their Mattel mini figures. As they snapped pics with their individual figures, the members hilariously photobombed each other.

Watch BTS' visit to the House of BTS below.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Fans knew the behind-the-scenes clip was coming soon. Ahead of their three October Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] concerts in Seoul, BTS shared a few photos of their favorite House of BTS memories on Twitter.

If you're wondering where Suga's photos are, you can head to the Weverse app to see them.

The photos and clips of the House of BTS look heavenly, so imagine how the shop looks IRL. Whoever said a BTS paradise doesn't exist was clearly wrong.