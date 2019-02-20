I just love a good surprise, don't you? Especially one that involves a rising Filipino singing trio and a certain pop princess who's killing it on the charts with her new album. OK, so if you watch The World’s Best, then you've probably heard of the TNT Boys, who are currently competing on James Cordon's new reality competition. Well, the adorable trio — made up of Keifer Sanchez, 15; Mackie Empuerto, 14; and Francis Concepcion, 13 — turned up on Cordon's late night talk show on Feb. 19, where the host orchestrated the most major jaw-dropping moment for them. Seriously, you guys have to see this video of Ariana Grande surprising the TNT Boys on The Late Late Show because it will legit make your day.

Here's what went down. At the top of the show, the boys — who Cordon called his "favorite new boy band on planet Earth" — recalled how excited they were the first time they met the host. And it wasn't because they were huge fans of his infamous Carpool Karaoke series, or because Cordon is huge in the Philippines. It was because the talk show host had previously met one of their favorite artists: Ariana Grande.

"Ariana Grande is my favorite singer," Francis explained. "I love Ariana Grande's voice, and I love her attitude."

The camera then secretly panned away to show Grande herself watching the moment play out live from backstage.

"I'm gonna tell you," Cordon said. "Sometimes, Ariana Grande, she watches this show. Why don't you say 'Hi' to her right now."

After they obliged, the boys took the stage to perform the Dreamgirls anthem, "And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going." Can you guess what happened next? Midway through the song, Grande emerged from backstage and shocked the group by walking onstage and finishing up the tune with them.

Watch:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

How priceless are those faces??? I'm not gonna lie, that clip just totally made me cry. Even Cordon himself was blown away by the way it all went down.

Later in the show, Grande sat down for an interview with Corden, where he congratulated her on having her No. 1 album in the country — a little compilation called Thank U, Next, maybe you've heard of it? — and also on becoming the first artist since the Beatles to have the top three songs on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart at the same time, something Grande didn't quite believe when she first heard the news.

"It's so crazy," Grande said. "When I woke up, I thought it was an edit, like my fans made it. I thought it was a joke. It’s really wild, my mom and I were driving around listening to the Beatles all day, and I'm just, like, this is so crazy."

Uh, crazy amazing.

"After everything you've been through this past 12 months, I think it is a wonderful thing," Cordon told the "7 Rings" singer. "You should enjoy this moment and be incredibly proud."

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Yeah, Ari. We think so, too.