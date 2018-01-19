The Video Of Aly Raisman's Statement On Larry Nassar Is Completely Empowering
On Friday, Jan. 19, Aly Raisman had her day in court to directly confront former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar about his years of abuse. In the video of Raisman's statement about Nassar, you can see the pure catharsis of the moment. Raisman's statement was all about the empowerment that the "army of survivors" has now that Nassar is finally facing consequences for years of abuse.
Nassar was an athletic doctor for Michigan State University (MSU) and USA Gymnastics for nearly two decades. He has been convicted of using that position of authority to sexually abuse young women and girls. Over 140 women have accused Nassar of abuse. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree sexual criminal conduct as well as federal child pornography charges. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on the child pornography charges.
Raisman said her statement in person at the Michigan court where Nassar's sentencing is happening. As part of that process, throughout this week, the 140 victims were given the option to provide victim impact statements. Raisman — and her "Fierce Five" teammate Jordyn Wieber — faced Nassar with her statement on Friday.
Raisman really wanted to speak to Nassar in court. In December, the judge had decided that victims would not speak in court, a decision which Raisman protested, writing, "I wanted to be present to not only show him I was strong, but also to explain how his abuse still impacts me today." The judge later decided to give the women the option. On Friday, Raisman thanked the judge for that.
Still, Raisman's appearance on Friday was a bit of a surprise. In a tweet on Jan. 15, she said she would not be attending the sentencing as "it is too traumatic for me." In her Friday appearance, she said she chose to come after watching the "other brave survivors" deliver their statements this week. After explaining that, Raisman addressed Nassar directly, saying,
The start of Raisman's statement on Friday followed the written impact statement she released in December. She added on Friday,
Raisman also referenced a letter Nassar sent to the judge this week, wherein he said it would be too difficult for him to hear the victim statements. The judge rejected his request to not have to hear them. "You are pathetic to think anyone would have any sympathy for you. You think this is hard for you? Imagine how all of us feel," Raisman said. She continued,
Raisman went on to say that because Nassar was presented as someone to be trusted, she blamed herself for feeling weird about him. "You are so sick, I can't even comprehend how angry I feel when I think of you. You lied to me and manipulated me to think when you treated me, you were closing your eyes because you were working hard," she said. Raisman also said,
Raisman stated that Nassar did not take her love for gymnastics away from her, and that she will work tirelessly to ensure that his mark on the sport is completely eradicated. She also turned her attention to the organizations that she believes failed to stop Nassar's abuse, a point which she's been publicly making since before she came forward as a victim herself. She claimed that the adults protected Nassar over the young women and went in on the fact that Nassar was appointed to help create plans to protect the athletes from abuse. Raisman said,
Raisman turned her attention to the organizations, claiming,
Raisman referenced a statement from USA Gymnastics CEO and president Kerry Perry, who said on Jan. 16,
Raisman replied to that, "Talk is cheap." She added that she feels that USA Gymnastics "is rotting from the inside." Raisman took some time to call out the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) too. She said,
The USOC said in a statement last month related to a lawsuit from McKayla Maroney that USA Gymnastics was handling the allegations. "We are heartbroken that this abuse occurred, proud of the brave victims that have come forward and grateful that our criminal justice system has ensured that Nasser will never be able to harm another young woman," the statement says.
Raisman called for an independent investigation "of exactly what happened, what went wrong, and how it can be avoided for the future" at USOC and USA Gymnastics.
She ended her statement by asking the judge to give Nassar the strongest possible sentencing for his crimes. Raisman concluded,
The victim impact statements are continuing in the sentencing phase, and may go on until next Tuesday, according to CNN. So far, over 70 victims have spoken. Their voices are finally being heard.