The Video Of Jordyn Wieber's Statement On Larry Nassar Is So Heartbreaking

Dozens of women have been taking the stand this week to face down Larry Nassar, the athletic doctor who pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree sexual criminal conduct in the course of his work for Michigan State University (MSU) and USA Gymnastics. As part of the sentencing process for Nassar, who also pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges (for which he was sentenced to 60 years in prison), the more than 140 women who accused him of abuse were given the option to deliver a victim impact statement in court. On Friday, Jan. 19, one Olympic gold medalist accepted that option in-person, and the video of Jordyn Wieber's statement about Nassar is incredibly powerful.

This is the first time that Wieber has publicly come forward with claims that she was abused by Nassar. With her statement, she joins her "Fierce Five" teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney, who have also stated that Nassar abused them. The Fierce Five gymnastics team won the team gold medal for the United States at the 2012 London Olympics. (The fifth member of that team is Kyla Ross, who has voiced support for her former teammates.)

In her statement, which you can see in the video below, Wieber spoke about the "grooming techniques" she says Nassar used on her in order to abuse her, including gaining her and her teammates' trust by presenting himself as caring and helpful.

WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7 on YouTube

Wieber first began seeing Nassar when she was eight years old, and when she saw him for a hamstring injury at 14, he began abusing her "time after time, appointment after appointment, convincing me that it was helping my hamstring injury."

"The worst part was that I had no idea that he was sexually abusing me for his own benefit," Wieber said. "I knew it felt strange, but he was the national team doctor. Who was I to question his treatments — or even more, risk my chance at making the Olympic team or being chosen to compete internationally?"

