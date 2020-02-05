You've already picked out the perfect V-Day present and made reservations at your regular tapas place. You know what time you're meeting, what train you're taking, and, most importantly, the iconic outfit you're going to wear for your big night out. As you glance through your phone (read: scrolling through Insta to see everyone else's cute couple pics), you realize you still haven't wished your boo a Happy Valentine's Day yet. And as you start to type out the perfect Valentine's Day text to send your partner, you can't help but smile and think about how much you love them.

Sending your flame a sweet message on V-Day is like the grownup version of giving them a packet of Fun Dip. And while you should never do anything that makes you uncomfortable, sending a spicy text can be a great way to connect with your partner before meeting up IRL. Whether you hit them with a sultry selfie and a message about what you're going to do to them later or list all the reasons you love them, dropping some love in your boo's inbox can be a great way to start the holiday.

Here's the V-Day text your partner will love, based on their zodiac sign.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

Aries (March 21–April 19) You can be the boss tonight. Fire sign Aries likes to call the shots. On Valentine's Day, let your ram know that you're happy to let them take the reins.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) I picked up your favorite wine and ordered those spicy noodles you love. I can't wait to build a pillow fort and snuggle. Taurus wants to be wined and dined. Your earth will love to hear that you've planned a sexy night in for V-Day, full of their favorite foods.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) I'm still wearing your shirt. I guess we'll have to fight over it later tonight. Playful Gemini is always on the go. They'll love to get a quick, thoughtful text for Valentine's Day, with a flirty hint of what the night has in store.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) I just wanted to share how much I love and appreciate you and all that you do. You mean so much to me, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. I can't wait to make you dinner later. Water sign Cancer wants to love and be loved. On Cupid's birthday, they'll live to hear how much they mean to you. MesquitaFMS/E+/Getty Images

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Hi sexy. I'm barely getting any work done because I can't stop thinking about you. I am going to devour you tonight. I'm wearing that red thing. Fiery Leo loves getting attention. On V-Day, this lion will want nothing more than to be reminded of how much their partner loves them. (And wants to make out with them.)

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) I hope you've cleared your schedule for the entire night. I am taking you out and have taken care of everything. Virgo is the person with a plan (as in, they don't leave their house without their planner). On Valentine's Day, they'll feel super cared for if their boo checks in and takes the initiative to prepare a special night.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) If you could have us role-play as anything, what would it be? Tonight, I want to make all of your fantasies a reality. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, air sign Libra is all about imagination. They'll look forward to role-playing with their boo on Valentine's Day, and will be totally smitten by a sexy text.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) I can't wait to forgo all my other obligations and spend the entire night with you and a bottle of red wine. Brooding Scorpio wants to know that their partner is all in. Though they're private and introverted, on Valentine's Day, they'll love to hear that their boo is making time just for them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Be ready at 8:00 p.m., and wear comfy shoes and clothes you can move in. I have a big surprise in store. Adventurous Sag gets bored by predictable routines. They'll love a last-minute change of plans or a V-Day surprise from their boo.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) So, are we still on for axe throwing with all my coworkers? Kidding, kidding. I know you've had reservations for the past month. See you at 8:00 p.m. Kill it at work today. Though Capricorn tends to be a bit more traditional, they hate feeling like a stick in the mud. Though they've had Valentine's plans for months, they'll enjoy a little levity to lighten the mood.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) OK, I'm finally reading that New Yorker article you sent earlier in the week, I see what you mean about it being a bit derivative. I can't wait to hear all your thoughts in person tonight. Aquarius loves philosophical conversations and sharing their passions with the people they care about. On V-Day, they'll love to hear that their boo read an article or listened to a podcast that they suggested and wants to unpack it further.