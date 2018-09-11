If you're a fan of Japanese streetwear (I happen to be a fan of Japanese EVERYTHING), then you're going to fall deeply in love with a certain upcoming sneaker drop. The UNDERCOVER x Converse collaboration is what minimalistic yet undeniably rad style dreams are made of and possesses this understated coolness that Japanese fashion does so well. If you're on the hunt for a new practical sneaker that'll turn the heads of fashion kids and that random guy on the subway alike then look no further.

UNDERCOVER is a high-end streetwear label that was launched in 1993 by now-prodigal designer, Jun Takahashi. It offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and children and continues to dominate the Japanese fashion landscape and beyond to this day. To highlight its continued relevance and cool factor, Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, walked in UNDERCOVER's autumn/ winter 2018 show. Yeah, it's rad. Takahashi considers Rei Kawakube, who founded and helms the French label Comme des Garcons, as a mentor and he's also collaborated with Uniqlo and Nike. In other words, the man is somewhat of a streetwear and sportswear legend so the fact that he's creating something alongside one of America's most iconic purveyor of sneakers is beyond exciting.

As reported by Hypebae, the collection is called "Order and Disorder" (you'll see why shortly) and includes four new takes on Converse's classic Chuck '70 Low Top silhouette. There's a bright red option, a sunny yellow option, a black option, and a white option, and each one has a matching rubber toe cap and contrasting toe bumper detail.

The toe cap of each left shoe reads "DISORDER," while the toe cap of each right shoe reads "ORDER." (My life is aligning more with the motto of the left shoes right now so it would be nice to achieve somewhat of a balance, even if just a wearable one. You feel me?)

Laces matching the shoe color and silver hardware round out each pair for a clean, sleek, and simple look.

Little other information is out there about the collection at the moment—even its drop date and expected pricing is TBD. We do know that it'll be dropping at select stockists including Feature Sneaker Boutique soon, so keep your eyes peeled there.

If you can't wait to get your hands on some UNDERCOVER shoes, fear not. The brand teamed up with Nike on the UNDERCOVER x Nike React Element 87 as part of their fall 2018 collection (the one Sadie Sink walked in the fashion show for) and it's about to drop this Thursday, September 13. The shoe, which toes the line between futuristic and dad, comes in four distinct color combinations: emerald green and beige sand; electric blue and university red; neon yellow, teal and burgundy; and volt, red, blue and black. Exposed stitching, reflective details on the laces, and a special “UNDERCOVER Jun Takahashi” branding stamp make the shoes really stand out.

