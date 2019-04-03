I have a confession to make: I've never really liked working out. All my life, the thought of working out has filled me with dread and anxiety, probably because of the uncomfortable experiences I had during P.E. classes while growing up. I mean, it's no fun being sweaty, out of breath, and in the worst kind of pain. Plus the fact that, if you're not keeping up, it can be quite embarrassing. Little did I know at the time, fitness has more than one definition, and the type of workout you love, based on your zodiac sign, might just change the way you think of it forever.

I'm stoked to report that I actually look forward to working out now. I love the endorphins, the way it centers my mind, and how triumphant I feel once it's over. Unbelievable, right? That's because I tried a bunch of different types of workouts until I finally found something that resonated with me. OK, so I still get a bit nervous before I head over to the gym. That hasn't gone away completely. But hey, nothing worth accomplishing is ever easy, right? If you're struggling to figure out a physical activity that doesn't totally suck (because come on, I think most of us would rather chill on the couch), you might want to think about a workout that suits your zodiac sign. It's a start, right? And, of course, you should bring this workout up with your doctor before giving it a go.

Aries: Kickboxing

Your workout should involve blasts of physical force that help you release all your aggression. When kickboxing, you can imagine you're punching all the negativity in your life right in the face. Feels good, right?

Taurus: Jogging

You love to keep things simple and straight to the point, which is why going for a jog is the perfect workout for you. There's no need to fuss over complicated moves or dole out tons of money. You can simply start running.

Gemini: HIIT Training

You prefer a little of this and a little of that, which is why you love the rhythm of going hard and then taking a rest. HIIT captures that rhythm. You also love that you only need to do HIIT a few times a week so it's not a huge commitment.

Cancer: Aerial Silk

You want your workout to feel spiritual and artistic, which is why aerial silk is your fitness dream come true. You can trick yourself into working your muscles as you glide sinuously through the air like a circus performer.

Leo: Dance

You'll take any opportunity to express yourself and "wow" everyone in the room. There's no better workout for you than to just dance. You can infuse so much creativity into this workout that you'll probably forget you're working out.

Virgo: Pilates

You love a workout that challenges you to be slow and precise. Pilates involves small movements that you coordinate with your breath. It's an organized combination of mental and physical power that suits your methodical nature.

Libra: Barre

When a workout can make you feel beautiful, even as you're doing it, you know you're game. Barre is a form of fitness that's inspired by ballet moves. You can channel your inner Swan Lake as you get a killer workout.

Scorpio: Pole Dancing

Don't lie: You know you live for being sexy. Not only do you feel ridiculously sexy when you're good at pole dancing, but you're also getting an incredibly tough workout. Behind that grace is a whole lot of pain and hard work.

Sagittarius: Cycling

When you work out, you probably don't want to stay in the same room. You want to get out of the gym and explore the world. What better a way to satisfy your inner-adventurer than by getting on a bike and riding like the wind?

Capricorn: Resistance Training

When it's time to work out, you put your disciplined nature to use. You like competing against yourself, so some good old fashioned resistance training suits you best. You can add more reps and more weight each time you workout.

Aquarius: Sports

You work out best in a group. What better a way to get a good sweat than to enlist some friends in a game of sports? You can make it a fun social outing instead of a lonely and boring workout that you're obligated to do.

Pisces: Yoga

You love connecting to your body when you're working out, so a solid yoga flow makes you feel totally energized and at peace with the world. The best part is that yoga is not competitive. You can work at your own pace.