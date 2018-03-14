I think we all have some idea of what our ideal marriage proposal would look like. On the other side of that beautiful fantasy is also a nightmare: Our idea of the worst proposal. Some proposals are so shockingly bad that they’ll forever serve as cautionary tales. In fact, the marriage proposal each zodiac sign would hate might even send shivers up your spine. Can you imagine finding the person of your dreams, only to have them ruin it all with a terrible proposal?

I sure can’t, because I’ve been daydreaming of the moment my soulmate asks for my hand in marriage since I was a little kid. I imagine myself wearing a flowing gown that makes me look like a goddess. It’s twilight in a gorgeous setting, preferably at the top of the Eiffel Tower (or at least in a garden of roses). My man is ruggedly handsome with a sensitive heart. He takes my hand and asks me to spend the rest of his life with him, presenting me a glimmering rock that I’ll get to wear for all the days to come. Have I sufficiently grossed you out yet? Sorry, I know I’m a little romantic! This is probably because I have a Pisces Moon and come to think of it, you should check what your Sun, Moon, and Venus signs have to say about the marriage proposal you definitely wouldn’t want to experience. If you don't know what those are, use a birth chart calculator to find out.

Read on to find out what your signs say about your idea of the most horrific proposal ever:

Aries: A Lazy Proposal

An Aries is all about adrenaline-inducing adventure — also, one-upping everyone else around them. If your proposal is significantly less exciting than their friend's, you'll have one unhappy Aries on your hands. They want something big, over-the-top, and unbeatable. Your proposal better be the talk of the town, something everyone else envies.

Taurus: A Spontaneous Proposal

A Taurus likes to lay down the groundwork for the future and make sure the relationship has a solid foundation. If the proposal totally comes out of the left field or happens in the heat of the moment, your Taurus might feel overwhelmed, like you didn't think things through enough. A Taurus wants the proposal to be traditionally romantic and well thought out. They'd also probably like to have an idea that it's about to happen.

Gemini: A Proposal That Feels Forced

Getting a Gemini to commit is like trying to herd cats. If your proposal makes them feel pressured into making one of the most serious commitments of their life when they're not ready, your Gemini will freak out. Don't invite all their friends and family over to watch the proposal. Don't do it without discussing marriage with them first. Don't do it three months into the relationship. Just. Don't.

Cancer: A Nonchalant Proposal

Cancers are deeply emotional and sentimental beings. They remember every tiny detail of your first date and probably have a framed photo of you guys sitting on their nightstand. If your proposal is devoid of that same level of devotion, their heart will feel hollow. A blasé, straight forward proposal without much affection or sweetness is exactly how you ruin a Cancer's proposal dreams.

Leo: An Underwhelming Proposal

A Leo loves having their friends and family gush over their glory. Their attitude toward a marriage proposal is no different. They'd love a show-stopping proposal, possibly even in front of all their loved ones. If your proposal is a mundane, "let's just sign the papers at city hall" type of proposal, your Leo will resent you for it.

Virgo: A Proposal That's Not Serious

When you propose to a Virgo, you better be serious about following it up with some solid plans to actually throw a wedding and get married. Sometimes people casually propose, expecting the engagement to last a few years before you actually set a date. Not on a Virgo's watch you can't. Don't propose to them unless you're as serious as they are.

Libra: A Proposal That's Not Beautiful

When you propose to a Libra, you better make sure they'll love the ring, adore the setting, and find your style of asking for their hand in marriage beautiful. If they hate the ring and everything else about the proposal, they'll feel like you don't even know them. They'll question whether or not you love them in the first place.

Scorpio: A Proposal That's Also A Prank

Sometimes people think a marriage proposal is a great time to mess with your partner's emotions and prank them. Do this to a Scorpio and prepare for their wrath. They take proposals really seriously and they do not like being blindsided by some ridiculous hi-jink or mind game that has their mind going in the completely opposite direction of romance.

Sagittarius: A Boring Proposal

Sagittarians live for adventure, pleasure, and variety in life. They expect a marriage proposal to take them on a wild ride they'll never forget. A calm and direct conversation about why you the two of you should settle down and seal the deal is going to make them run for the hills. You're basically letting them know that life with you is gonna be a boring drag.

Capricorn: An Ambiguous Proposal

Be straight forward and don't mince words when proposing to a Capricorn. Do not speak in riddles, do not beat around the bush, and do not "hint" at marriage while expecting your Capricorn to understand that you actually mean serious business. A Capricorn is not here to telepathically communicate with you about one of the most important decisions they'll ever make.

Aquarius: A Cliché Proposal

An Aquarius loves being cutting edge and going against the grain. If your proposal is basic AF, prepare for a seriously disappointed Aquarius. Don't you dare put the engagement ring in their glass of champagne and don't you even think about popping the question on Valentine's Day. Come on, aren't there any original ideas anymore? You better come up with one for your Aquarius.

Pisces: An Unromantic Proposal

A Pisces has been daydreaming of the moment their soul mate slides an engagement ring along their finger their whole life. They've imagined it being a sickeningly romantic, like they're a princess and you're their knight in shining armor, asking them if they'd like to get married in secret. If your proposal doesn't have romantic flare or at least the aura of a dream come true, your Pisces will feel robbed of their special moment.