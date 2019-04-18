The Mueller report was finally released on Thursday, April 18, and though there are some significant redactions, Congress and Americans finally get to see some of what Mueller uncovered during its two-year investigation. Though the report has only been available for a short period of time, people are already taking note of one detail listed under the "Evidence" section with regard to Trump's reported reaction to the Special Counsel Mueller's appointment. These tweets about Trump's reported response to Mueller's appointment ask an important question.

Contained within the Mueller report is a section titled "Evidence," under which there are several numbered items. The first numbered item called "The Appointment of the Special Counsel and the President's Reaction" contains a bit of information that is causing a significant response online. In this section, two points are highlighted. One says, "Sessions stepped out of the Oval Office to take a call from Rosenstein, who told him about the Special Counsel appointment, and Sessions then returned to inform the president of the news." That point lays the groundwork for what happens next. According to the report, when Trump received news of Mueller's appointment he reportedly "slumped back in his chair" and said "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f*ck*ed." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment regarding President Trump's reported statement but did not hear back by time of publication.

A lot of people on Twitter are noting that this specific section in the report is not a good look for the POTUS, since it doesn't sound like what innocent people say. Yeah, a reaction that sounds like you think you're damned due to an investigation isn't a super positive outlook, so people started to wonder: Is this what an innocent person would say? Of course, Trump has repeatedly denied Russian collusion, and the special counsel made no indictments of Trump, but people couldn't get over the reported reaction of the president.

Here is what some people had to say about Trump's reported response to Mueller's appointment in May 2017.

"Extremely innocent guy."

"Sounds like the sort of thing a totally innocent person would say."

"One. Of. The. Best. Parts."

"I'll take 'Things Innocent People Say' for $800."

Saying that he was "f*ck*d" wasn't Trump's only response to hearing about the Special Counsel's appointment. The report details more quotes from that moment, like when Trump reportedly said "How could you let this happen, Jeff?" and "you were supposed to protect me." Trump also reportedly said, "Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I wont be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reported remarks.

Though many people are commenting that this part of the report doesn't make Trump look super innocent, the POTUS seems to remain unconcerned. While Trump was not charged with any crimes, the report itself did not exonerate the president, saying that "while this report does not conclude the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Shortly after the report was released to the public, Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones-style graphic featuring him standing in a thick cover of smoke with text that says "Game Over" in Game of Thrones-style font. It also says, "No collusion. No Obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats." In fact, his last two tweets before the Game of Thrones graphic also claimed "no collusion" and "no obstruction," echoing the tweet he posted saying "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!" when AG Barr released his summary of the report on March 24.

Clearly, there are plenty of reactions to the long-awaited Mueller report. Since the over 400-page report was only released on Thursday, April 18, onlookers can expect much more analysis and activity to come. Stay tuned.