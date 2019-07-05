Twitter is going in on Donald Trump after he touted several historical inaccuracies during his Fourth of July speech, which was held in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. While recounting the timeline of the Revolutionary War and Valley Forge, the president mumbled as he claimed that the American army "took over the airports" — and people are scratching their heads over the blunder. Needless to say, airports and aircraft were not invented at the time, and the tweets about Trump's Fourth of July speech and parade make light of the odd mistake.

On Thursday, July 4, the president addressed the crowd gathered at his "Salute to America" parade. From behind a lectern, he recounted some Revolutionary War stories, but some of the facts didn't seem to jive.

"In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief," Trump said during the event as he read from a teleprompter.

He continued, "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge. Found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our army manned the [unclear]. It rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do. And at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."

"We will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us," Trump concluded. "The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud and the free. We are one people chasing one dream and one magnificent destiny. As long as we stay true to our course, as long as we remember our great history, as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do."

Considering the president was reading what was likely a speech that had been written in advance, viewers were mystified by a number of errors during the address, although there is a chance the president was having issues reading from a teleprompter. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on President Trump's speech, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Per a tweet from Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, President Trump claims the rain "knocked out the teleprompter."

While the line about the airports was the most confounding, as airports and planes were not invented until 1903, there were quite a few other mistakes as well. For example, the army was not named after George Washington — rather, he was named commander in chief by the Continental Congress. Trump also mumbled and forgot what he was saying when he attempted to name what the army manned, which were the ramparts at Fort McHenry.

Unsurprisingly, critics took to Twitter to make light of the historical inaccuracies with jokes about what it would have been like if planes and airports really did exist during the Revolutionary War.

So, does President Trump really think airplanes were around during the Revolutionary War? It's unlikely, but only time will tell whether he addresses the blunders on Twitter, which he has yet to do as of publication. As for the president's next public address, something tells me the teleprompter will be under very close watch.