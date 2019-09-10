There is just so much buzz going on about Apple's biggest event of the year, the 2019 Apple Keynote Address. It's not surprising, since the company revealed tons of exciting news during the address. Since Apple fans are unbelievably loyal and knowledgeable about the company's products, social media is definitely the best place to keep up with the latest trending convo on the release of the iPhone 11 and the new iOS 13 operating system. The tweets about the iPhone 11 Pro Max highlight the positive reception of the new product.

During the Apple Keynote Address on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, iPhone released the newest models of the iPhone: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The latest iPhones come with the coolest new upgrades, like extra battery life and a new A13 chip, and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max even have a third camera. There are a few new colors in the mix, too, with Purple for the iPhone 11 and Military Green for the 11 Pro and Pro Max. The new phones have new starting prices, too — $699 for the iPhone 11, $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively.

Naturally, Apple customers are going wild for the new technology. Fans took it to the internet to express their excitement and anticipation of getting their hands on the gadgets, which are available for pre-order on Sept. 13 and start shipping to customers on Sept. 20. Check out these tweets from users and you'll be motivated to get your very own device on Friday.

Of course, some Twitter users couldn't help but poke a little fun at the new pieces of technology. I have to say, the look of the three cameras on the back of the phone is a little much, but after seeing the quality of those pics, I still want one myself.

Even if you don't get in on the new iPhone game, you can still likely enjoy the benefits of the new iOS 13 once it hits most phones in late September. One of the older phones not included in the upgrade is the iPhone 6, but if you have an iPhone 6S or newer (that includes the 7, 8, X, XR, XS, or XS Max), you'll be able to enjoy updates like Dark Mode, new Portrait Lighting controls, and enhanced video editing tools. Of course, all of this will be included on the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max as well when they ship out with iOS 13 on Sept. 20. I'm glad Apple isn't making us wait so long for the new phones because I need to get my hands on the 11 Pro Max ASAP.

Even though many Apple users will get new updates with iOS 13 once it goes live, it seems like smartphone stans are still hype about the newest additions to Apple's iPhone lineup. TBH, with new colors like the Military Green, I can't really blame them.