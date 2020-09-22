Awards and accolades don't always mean a show is destined for a long series run. Case in point: Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won its first Emmy award in the 2020 season, and then just days later it got the axe. And the tweets about The Dark Crystal being canceled by Netflix make it clear fans are not happy.

The Dark Crystal, a prequel series to Jim Henson's 1983 movie of the same name, premiered on Netflix in August 2019 and earned a passionate fanbase. It even won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Children's Program. But, just days after that win, Netflix announced on Sept. 21 that the fantasy series would not get picked up for another season. Netflix released a statement that reads:

We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.

Not only are fans upset that the series won't continue, but they're also confused about how Netflix could cancel a show right after it won TV's biggest honor.

Even though The Dark Crystal has been canceled, the storytellers behind it still have more to say, especially since Season 1 ended with a big cliffhanger. Executive producer Lisa Henson hinted at the possibility of continuing The Dark Crystal on another platform other than Netflix. She said in a statement:

We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant.

Fans are definitely eager for The Dark Crystal Season 2 to make its way to their screens somehow.

You can still watch Season 1 of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix now.