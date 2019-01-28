The 2019 SAG Awards were on Sunday, Jan. 27, and they were chock-full of winners, nominees, and touching moments. Though there were plenty of predictable moments from the ceremony like speeches that went too long and lots of "thank yous" to people viewers at home have never heard of, there are also lots of spontaneous moments on stage and among the attendees. One super sweet moment during the awards was Sterling K. Brown's handshake with his wife, and these tweets about Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe's SAG Awards handshake are absolutely loving it.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for three awards at the 2019 SAG Awards, including Ensemble in a Drama Series for This is Us, Male Actor in a Drama Series for This is Us, and Cast in a Motion Picture for Black Panther. When This is Us won for Ensemble in a Drama series, Brown and Bathe did an adorable, super high energy series of high fives that may have been a secret handshake — and if it wasn't, those two are seriously coordinated at high-fiving.

Of course, Twitter went wild over the absolutely adorable moment and fans immediately tweeted out their love for the couple and their high five/handshake.

But first, you have to see the moment for yourself:

If these two aren't couple goals, I don't know who is.

Brown and Bathe have had endless adorable moments over the years. The two met at Stanford, officially tied the knot in 2006, and have two sons together who, by the way, are absolutely adorable. Their social media posts, on-screen interactions, and appearances show how much they love each other. From Bathe's Instagram love letters to her husband talking about how proud he makes her to Brown's sweet posts about his wife showing off how talented and gorgeous she is, there are endless examples of their #RelationshipGoals partnership. But their love and admiration for one another extends beyond real life as the two actually starred alongside one another on Season One of This is Us. Brown, of course, plays Randall Pearson, and Bathe was in the role of Yvette, the mother of young Randall's friend in the show, per PopSugar. Since Brown and Bathe have actually both been working actors in Hollywood since 2001, the couple definitely knows the ins and outs of the industry and are likely powerful support systems for one another because of it.

This is not the first time Brown and Bathe have attended an award show together. In 2018, Brown and Bathe attended the Golden Globes where he won Best Actor in a Drama Series for This is Us and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In fact, that year Brown made history as the first African American man to win an award in this category.

Whether their moment from the 2019 SAG Awards was an elaborate, pre-planned secret handshake or a spur-of-the-moment high five, Brown and Bathe will hopefully continue to woo audiences with award show fun for a very long time.