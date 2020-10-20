Shawn Mendes knows how to get a crowd to go wild — and not just in concert. Days after he shared news of his upcoming Netflix documentary "Wonder" with fans on social media, the trailer for the film dropped and it was definitely eye-catching. The tweets about Shawn Mendes' shower scene in his In Wonder trailer are thirsty.

Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to announce the feature-length film and share details of the release. "Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all," the singer wrote alongside a promo poster for the film, revealing it will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on Monday, Nov. 23.

Fans were thrilled to find out that on top of new music in 2020, Mendes would also be dropping a documentary that gives an in-depth and intimate look at his life in the spotlight. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Mendes debuted the trailer for the film and it took everyone's breathe away — for more reasons than one. The two-and-a-half minute clip takes fans behind-the-scenes of Mendes' life on tour and shows a look at his experience with mental health.

It was within the first few seconds of the teaser that Mendes appears shirtless in a shower and fans did not hold back when tweeting their excitement.

Mendes was equally excited for the trailer to drop, but for his own personal reasons. "Thank you all so much for being on this journey with me," he captioned the teaser on Instagram. If they weren't before, fans are now definitely counting down the days until In Wonder hits Netflix.