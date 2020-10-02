It's a good day to be a Shawn Mendes fan. New music from Mendes is finally here, and it marks a whole new chapter for the singer. After weeks of teasing, Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" music video has arrived, and it's magical from start to finish. These tweets about Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" music video are everything.

Mendes sent fans into a frenzy on Sept. 30 when he first unveiled the trailer for "Wonder" and simultaneously announced a new album. He kept the excitement going over on Instagram, revealing that after he drops his first single, fans could expect the full-length album by December.

"#WONDER The Single October 2nd, The Album December 4th, pre-order & pre-save now. link in bio," he wrote. The post coincided with a letter to fans sharing his excitement about the album. "I hope you can all listen front to back," he said in the letter. Seeing as "Wonder" marked Mendes' first single since 2018, fans were waiting on the edge of their seats to hear what he whipped up.

Needless to say, the "Wonder" music video didn't disappoint. Fans rushed to hear the song and see the video as the clock struck midnight, and they can't stop raving about it. Mendes' dance choreography was front-and-center in the video and fans were so infatuated with his flawless movements.

You can see Mendes' music video for "Wonder" below.

Now check out the praise he received on Twitter.

Fans are truly feeling blessed right now thanks to Mendes' dance moves, and hopefully we will all be seeing more in the near future.