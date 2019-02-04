The 2019 Super Bowl is officially here and as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams go head to head at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, non-sports-inclined viewers are paying attention to so much more than just the game. Super Bowl Sunday may be an exciting day for football, but many viewers are also entertained by the Super Bowl halftime show and the unique and creative Super Bowl commercials that air during the game. One of the commercials that caught the attention of viewers this year was an Olay horror movie/skincare crossover commercial, and these tweets about Sarah Michelle Gellar in Olay's Super Bowl commercial show that fans were here for it.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Olay shared three teasers for their first ever super bowl commercial. In the first, we see Gellar sitting in a dark room, looking out as if someone else were there. Then, the trailer cuts to a horror film-esque montage: a masked figure, a scream, and a door breaking open. The words "Olay. Coming Super Bowl Sunday," follow and viewers are left wanting more.

In the second teaser, we get a different angle of Geller's home and the video cuts to her applying face cream. But in this Olay horrorverse, no one is safe, not even during their skincare routine and the masked figure lurks nearby. Later, Geller is watching a something with a man when the lights flicker and — you guessed it — someone bursts through the door.

In the third teaser, we finally see where Olay comes in. The masked figure breaks into the house and Geller and her friend run upstairs. When she tries to unlock her phone with Face ID, presumably to call the cops, it doesn't work. "It doesn't recognize my face," she says frantically as the masked person closes in. And then she realizes why Face ID isn't working: "I've been using Olay. It has totally transformed my skin." At the end of the third teaser, the figure finally confronts Geller and it's not what you expect.

The three teasers led up to the full-length commercial on Super Bowl Sunday.

Olay North America on YouTube

Here's what people on Twitter are saying now that they've seen the entire thing:

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and I Know What You Did Last Summer actress, who is appropriately continuing her horror genre legacy with this ad, told AdWeek that she was very excited about the commercial. She said that when she read the script, she thought "this is going to be the kind of commercial that people remember and talk about the next day." She also told Adweek that there was "such a great twist."

Geller isn't the only celebrity advertising a product via a Super Bowl commercial this year. Harrison Ford, Abbi Jacobson, and Ilana Glazer all appeared in an Amazon teaser advertising the "Amazon Beta Testing Program." Cardi B, Steve Carell, and Lil Jon all appeared in a high energy Pepsi teaser. Zoë Kravitz used ASMR to get us to buy Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold.

Regardless of who wins this year's game, the Geller is the real MVP for her OIay horror movie performance.