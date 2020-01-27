Some American fans might not know who Spanish singer Rosalía is, but after tonight that'll all change. She took the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards and made her presence known. The tweets about Rosalía's 2020 Grammys performance show just how much fans were blown away.

Rosalía made sure all eyes and ears were on her during her Grammys performance, not that anyone would want to take them off her. She started off by standing in the center of a bunch of mirrors so that fans had not just one, but many Rosalías to worship during her renditions her songs "Juro Que" and "Malamente." She wowed in a white fringe-covered jumpsuit that revealed quite a bit of skin. But her outfit played second fiddle to her mind-blowing vocals and percussive dance moves, which fans on Twitter celebrated.

The Barcelona-born flamenco singer has been performing for more than a decade, and she released her first album, Los Ángeles, in 2017. Rosalía won in four categories at last year's Latin Grammy Awards. She also won at this year's Grammys and went into her performance with that confidence. Rosalía won during the untelevised Grammy Awards for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. During her acceptance speech for the award, she said, "It's such an honor to receive this award. That means so much to me."

In 2019, Rosalía won the Video Music Award for Best Latin Video for her song "Con Altura" with J Balvin. During her speech that night, she let fans know how proud she is to represent Spanish heritage. She said, "I come from Barcelona. I'm so happy to be here representing where I come from and representing my culture...Thank you for allowing me to perform tonight singing in Spanish."

Rosalía's performance included a whole lot of clapping, but still not as much as all the applause and praise she received from her audience. It's safe to say Rosalía earned a whole lot of new fans from her stellar 2020 Grammys performance.