Lay Zhang is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is he one-ninth of the boy band EXO, but he's a talented solo artist as well. So anytime he releases new music, fans are raring and ready to send high praise. These tweets about Lay Zhang's "LIT" music video show how dedicated his fans are.

The video hit the internet on May 31, and instantly caught fire with fans. But it wasn't the first time fans were blown away by Zhang this month. He released "Jade," the first song off his new album, a week earlier. "Jade" and "LIT" are standout singles, but the whole mini-album, which arrived the same day as the video, is filled with sure-fire bops.

LAY worked with Canadian producer Murda Beatz for his EP, who was sure to incorporate elements of Zhang's heritage into the album. LIT mixes both English and Mandarin, and integrates familiar Chinese instruments and cultural metaphors into each song. With six songs in total, they nailed each one.

It's been a long time coming for the release of LIT (last year, LAY released the digital EP Honey), but it was well worth the wait. The video is a cinematic masterpiece. On top of the gorgeous setting at a sprawling palace, LAY's powerful modern dance moves and epic fight fight scenes that look ripped right out of an action movie just take everything up a notch.

These tweets about the "LIT" video show fans are in unanimous agreement: it was the perfect second single off the mini-album.