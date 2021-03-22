On Sunday, March 14, celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda underwent brain surgery after he was involved in a car accident earlier this month. To help pay for the procedure, his family started a GoFundMe. Kylie Jenner, who is one of Rauda's famous clients, took to Instagram to amplify his family's request for donations after donating $5,000 herself. These tweets about Kylie Jenner asking fans to donate to her makeup artist's GoFundMe are split. While some fans think it's great that she boosted Rauda's GoFundMe's visibility, others are criticizing her for asking her fans to donate instead of paying for Rauda's medical expenses herself.

"[Sam] has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats [sic] to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated," Rauda's family wrote on their GoFundMe.

Shortly after their GoFundMe went up, Jenner posted a message on her IG Story asking fans for their help supporting Rauda's surgery. "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families (sic) go fund me," she wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Rauda.

According to The Sun, Jenner appeared to donate $5,000 to the GoFundMe, however, she drew backlash for asking fans to donate the bulk of the money (especially during a pandemic) when she was the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 and has a net worth of $900 million. She also reportedly makes the average yearly salary of an American worker, which is $45,552, in just two hours.

"It’s not even about the fact that she won’t pay for the surgery herself. Every single last one of Kylie Jenner’s sisters is a millionaire. Her parents are millionaires. Her friends are millionaires. But she asked the MIDDLE CLASS for money. This family……," one user tweeted.

"Kylie Jenner can literally buy the hospital where the surgery finna be at, why she askin for ppls stimmys," another wrote.

While some are criticizing the star, others are defending Jenner, reminding them Jenner isn't obligated to foot the bill for her employees' medical expenses, and, in the end, her efforts helped Rauda raise the money needed to pay his medical expenses.

As of Monday, March 22, Rauda's GoFundMe has reached over $99,000 of its $120,000 goal.