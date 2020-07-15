Kanye West's race for the White House has reportedly come to an end. Weeks after announcing his plans to run against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, West has reportedly dropped out of the race (West's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation). Fans aren't exactly surprised about this development. The tweets about Kanye West reportedly dropping out of the presidential race have a common theme.

On Saturday, July 4, West shared his plans to get his name on the ballots this fall. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

But by Tuesday, July 14, New York Magazine reported West had told election strategist Steve Kramer that he was no longer going to pursue the Oval Office. The news came as West was reportedly vying to get his name on the ballots as an independent presidential candidate in South Carolina, Florida, and other states.

Kramer, who was reportedly hired as a campaign staffer for West, said they "had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot," but the rapper ultimately decided to bow out. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled," Kramer said of West's decision to opt out. "We had over 180 people out there today.”

Now that the news is out there, Twitter is speaking out about their feelings on West's canceled campaign.

While many saw West's decision to drop out coming, the Chicago native has long expressed his hopes to run for president some day, so chances are this won't be the last West campaign we see.