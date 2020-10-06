It's a sad day for Netflix fans. Despite being beloved by a variety of viewers — even those who don't dream of wrestling careers — GLOW isn't getting a fourth and final season like it was supposed to. The news spread across social media on Oct. 5, and the tweets about GLOW being canceled by Netflix show fans are meeting this decision with full-on fury.

The show, which was first released in 2017, followed Ruth (Alison Brie), an actor living in Los Angeles in the '80s who unexpectedly joins the world of women's wrestling with other Hollywood wannabes. The series was beloved not just for the well-developed plot (and the awesome fashion), but also for being driven by women and LGBTQ+ stories, both in front of and behind the camera.

This wasn't how the show was supposed to go out. GLOW was actually already filming its fourth season (and had completed shooting an entire episode) before production was suspended in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many shows' productions have started back up successfully, GLOW's location (Los Angeles) combined with its large cast and nature of the work (physical contact, heavy breathing, etc.) seemed to be too risky to continue while the pandemic is still taking lives.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline in a statement. “Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

While the safety of the cast and crew is of the upmost importance, viewers are rightfully devastated over this cancellation.

One of the aspects fans are taking hardest is that not only did the show get canceled after it was previously renewed, but the fourth season was set to be the final one. Now, fans are left without a wrapped-up conclusion.

This isn't the only Netflix cancellation that has viewers buzzing. The saying "bad news comes in twos" was clear on Oct. 5, as the news that Netflix canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters reached audiences at the same time as the GLOW announcement. Both shows were produced by Jenji Kohan.

While the news is bleak, here's hoping Netflix hears the cries of fans and finds some way to make amends. My suggestion are full-length movies to wrap up both GLOW and Teenage Bounty Hunters once and for all (once it's safe to film again, of course). Your move, Netflix.