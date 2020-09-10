Dame Diana Rigg, a generational icon since the 1960s, has passed away. Her family confirmed to the BBC she was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2020 and died peacefully early on Thursday, Sept. 10. The outpouring of grief was immediate on twitter. Rigg rose to fame in her 20s with the role of Mrs. Emma Peel, one half of the spy duo known as The Avengers, but experienced a career renaissance in the 2010s when cast as Lady Olenna Tyrell, one of the most memorial and cunning characters in Game of Thrones. These tweets about Diana Rigg's death prove the impact she had throughout her career.

Rigg did not just star in The Avengers in the 1960s and Game of Thrones 50 years on, even though those are the two shows she'll be best remembered for. In between, she had an Emmy and Tony award-winning career. Rigg played the only Bond girl who settled James down and married him in On Her Majesty's Secret Service. She was part of the all-star cast of Agatha Christie's Evil Under the Sun. Muppet fans will remember her as Lady Holiday in The Great Muppet Caper. She even starred in an episode of Doctor Who, alongside her daughter, actress Rachel Sterling.

But her most significant mark on the television landscape since her Emma Peel days arrived in Game of Thrones Season 3, as Margaery Tyrell's wily grandmother, the woman who casually destroys the entire Lannister clan by engineering the murder of Cersei's son Joffrey.

Farewell to one of the greats, may her memory be for a blessing to us all.

Dame Diana Rigg's final performance on the small screen, All Creatures Great & Small, will arrive stateside in January of 2021 on PBS.