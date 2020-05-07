Emo kids rejoice! Demi Lovato's "I Love Me" just got a fresh new remix and she enlisted Blink 182's Travis Barker for some help. Lovato decided to give her hit an "emo" remix, and with a bonafide rock god on the new track, she did the genre justice. In fact, fans can't seem to get enough of the song. These tweets about Demi Lovato's "I Love Me" Emo Remix are everything.

Lovato dropped the original version of the song in March 2020 as the lead single from her upcoming album. The bop was the ultimate self-love anthem, and she released a music video to coincide with it. In the clip, she exuded endless confidence, and reflected on some of the most epic moments of her life. The video even included a subtle nod to her Camp Rock Days.

However, with the remix, Lovato took things in a totally different direction. It's no secret Lovato is a former emo kid at heart. After all, that time she covered Paramore's "Misery Business" was too perfect. And with her "I Love Me" remix, she brought just the right dose of emo nostalgia to the mix.

You can listen to Demi and Travis Barker's new take on "I Love Me" below.

It didn't take long for the song to catch fire with fans, and they're raving about it on Twitter.

Lovato also released a lyric video for the track, and it was the ultimate ode to emo culture. In the video, she reflected on the MySpace days, taking fans back to the days of message boards and 'Top 8.'

Demi will always be an emo kid at heart, and her "I Love Me" remix was definitely a blast from the past. If you're feeling nostalgic about smudged eyeliner and black nail polish, you're going to want to take a listen.