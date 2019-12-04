With only three weeks left in 2019, BTS continues to set the stage on fire with every performance they deliver and make headlines for their record-breaking achievements. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have had a successful year, which now includes sweeping the 2019 MAMAs. These tweets about BTS' 2019 MAMAs "Daesang All Kill" will make ARMYs so proud.

BTS was awarded all four Daesangs — aka, grand prizes— at the MAMAs on Wednesday, Dec. 4, making them the first-ever group to achieve that feat. Those awards included: Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. These prizes are awarded based on a combination of fan voting, the MAMAs' expert judging panel's votes, and record sales, so BTS sweeping truly shows they're slaying on every level.

The boys also swept in all the other categories they were nominated in, taking home the awards for Best Male Group, Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist, Best Dance Performance Male Group, Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10, and Best Music Video for “Boy With Luv."

Making their sweep even sweeter is the fact that it's not even the first time the boys did it this year. They had another "All Kill" at the 2019 MMAs.

As if that wasn't enough, BTS had fans feeling nostalgic during their MAMAs performance, performing their debut songs "N.O" and "We Are Bulletproof Pt.2," and their more current tunes, "Boy With Luv," "Mikrokosmos," and "Dionysus."

All of this had ARMYs screaming — or tweeting — with excitement, congratulating the boys for their much-deserved honors.

This kind of ARMY loyalty is something the group is thankful for. While accepting their Album of the Year award, Suga gave a shout out to BTS stans. “Thank you, ARMY. 2019 was an intense year in which we worked really hard," he said in a speech translated by Soompi. "Last year at MAMA, the members were crying, and we ran hard with the intention of working hard and doing our best. Thank you for giving us many awards.”

During BTS' acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the MAMAs, Jimin teased their next musical era. "We’re currently preparing for our next album," Jimin said, according to Metro. "I think we’ll be able to come and show you an album."

BTS also achieved a "Daesang All Kill" at the 2019 Mnet Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 30, so basically there is no stopping them now. Coming into the new year with all this hype gives ARMYs something to look forward to in 2020.