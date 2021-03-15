ARMYs were itching to find out if BTS would win Best Pop Duo/Group at the 2021 Grammys. The group's 2020 single "Dynamite" exploded on social media, gaining a record-breaking 101.1 million views in just 24 hours on YouTube, so they were definitely strong contenders in their category. Not to mention, their Map of the Soul: 7 record was the best-selling physical album in the United States and worldwide. Due to all their achievements, ARMYs had high hopes the group would be crowned winners. Unfortunately, they lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, but these tweets about BTS' 2021 Grammys snub are hopeful the guys will win next year.

The Recording Academy announced BTS' nomination in November 2020, and ARMYs were ecstatic to hear the news because they seemed to finally be getting the recognition they so rightfully deserved after all the years of being snubbed. Fans were also proud of BTS for becoming the first Korean group to ever be recognized in a major Grammys category. Other amazing artists like Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group, so it made the category one of the most competitive this year. In the end, Grande and Gaga won for their "Rain On Me" collaboration, which they released alongside Gaga's May 2020 album, Chromatica.

ARMYs were disappointed BTS didn't come out on top, but in their hearts, they knew BTS already won just for being nominated and getting invited to perform at the Grammys. Lots of fans also believe BTS will get nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group again next year, so they'll have another chance of winning.

Ahead of the live show, BTS shared this message with fans: "We'll work hard for this next year as well, and then we'll be back with great music, great performances that you can look forward to, too." RM also reassured ARMYs he and the rest of the group were doing OK after their loss. He said, "We're all good. We love you!"

ARMYs love them just as much, and that's why they won't give up just yet — they know BTS will win big next year.